Thailand tourist boats capsize leaving scores missing

One person was reported dead and 49 were missing after tourist boats keeled over off the coast of Thailand on Thursday, with stormy weather hampering the rescue effort. Officials said at least two boats were lost in this way, with 10 other pleasure vessels stranded at sea.

A yacht called Senerita capsized with 39 of European and Chinese tourists aboard, but all of the passengers were rescued and accounted for, according to officials. Passengers on a different boat, named Phoenix, were not as fortunate.

Governor of southern Phuket Noraphat Plodthong told reporters that 48 people had been saved from Phoenix but another 49 remain missing. Thai authorities suspended the search for the passengers of the larger vessel as night fell on Thursday.

The rescue effort would "start again in the morning," Noraphat added.

Television footage showed the body of one Chinese man wearing a Phoenix life jacket being recovered.

More bad weather incoming

Phoenix was returning to Phuket from the nearby island of Ko Racha when it encountered a storm at about 4 p.m. local time, according to the ship's captain Somjing Boontham.

Somjing said the ship was pounded by 5-meter (16-feet) waves that started flooding the vessel and caused it to slowly keel over. The captain told the media he ordered life rafts to be inflated and instructed passengers to put on life jackets.

"So I sent someone to them to wear life jackets... They were all Chinese visitors — apart from two farang," he said, using a thai slang for westerners.

Thai officials previously stated that the severe weather warning should stay in effect until Tuesday.

