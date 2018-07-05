 Thailand tourist boat capsizes leaving scores missing | News | DW | 06.07.2018

News

Thailand tourist boat capsizes leaving scores missing

Rough seas off the Thai city of Phuket have caused a tourist boat with 105 people on board to sink and prompted a major rescue operation. Many of those missing are believed to have been trapped inside.

Rescued tourists are seen on life rafts near the island of Phuket, Thailand (picture-alliance/Xinhua News Agency)

A number of Chinese tourists have been found dead and 49 others are missing after a tourist boat, the Phoenix, keeled over off the coast of Thailand on Thursday after it was battered by five-meter (15-foot) waves.

Stormy weather has hampered rescue efforts, and difficult conditions are expected to last over the weekend. 

"Navy searchers found seven dead (on Friday morning)," Busaya Jaipiem, a spokeswoman for Phuket province said. The boat was carrying 105 passengers, most of them Chinese tourists. Some 48 passengers and crew have been rescued so far.

The 49 missing passengers are believed to have been trapped inside the Phoenix as it sank in the Andaman Sea on Thursday afternoon. It is thought to be lying 40 meters below the surface off the coast of Koh He, a small island known for coral formations and day trips from Phuket.

"Navy divers, frogmen and marine police divers have already been sent to the scene," according to Rear Admiral Charoenphon Khumrasee, deputy commander for the Thai Navy's southern region. "Helicopters will search for those who may have floated out."

Television footage showed the body of one Chinese man wearing a Phoenix life jacket being recovered.

Read more: Rescuers prepare Thai cave boys for tricky evacuation

More bad weather incoming

The Phoenix was returning to Phuket from the nearby island of Ko Racha when it encountered a storm at about 4 p.m. local time (0900 UTC), according to the ship's captain Somjing Boontham.

When waves started flooding the vessel, causing it to slowly keel over, Somjing ordered life rafts to be inflated and instructed passengers to put on life jackets.

"So I sent someone to them to wear life jackets... They were all Chinese visitors — apart from two farang," he said, using a thai slang for westerners.

Several other boats in the area had also encountered difficulties and there were reports two passengers were unaccounted for from another ship. 

Thai television reported that 12 boats with a total of 263 passengers had docked on Thursday night at
Racha island, about an hour from Phuket, to escape the weather. Larger navy boats are being sent to rescue them.

dj,jm/ng (AP, AFP)

Related content

