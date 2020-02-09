 Thailand: Thousands of monks hold mass prayer for shooting victims | News | DW | 15.02.2020

News

Thailand: Thousands of monks hold mass prayer for shooting victims

The northeastern city of Korat has been turned into a sea of orange as 10,000 monks took part in prayer vigil for those killed in last Saturday's tragedy. Thailand's deadliest mass shooting left 29 people dead.

Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand Almosen Ritual Erinnerung Schießerei Opfer, Mönche, Buddhismus (Reuters/C. Thirasupa)

As many as ten thousand Buddhist monks gathered on Saturday for mass prayer vigils to honor the 29 people killed in a shopping mall in Thailand.

Jakraphanth Thomma, a 32-year-old soldier, carried out the massacre on February 8, in what was the country's deadliest mass shooting.

The monks chanted and prayed below photos of the victims, close to the mall in Korat, a city about 260 kilometers northeast of Bangkok.

The city's main square was turned into a sea of orange as the monks, wearing traditional robes, sat in several lines to pray.

Later, they were seen walking in lines between large crowds of residents, all dressed in white.

Many mourners spent the week laying floral wreaths in front of the mall in a huge public outpouring of grief and shock.

Monks gather for a mass prayer (Getty Images/J. Klein)

Up to 10,000 monks joined the mass prayer in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat

Read more: Thailand mourns victims of 'unprecedented' mass shooting

Last Saturday, the soldier killed his commanding officer and the officer's mother-in-law before stealing several automatic weapons from a military armory.

Watch video 02:19

Thailand mourns, as victims' families claim their dead

He proceeded to kill nine people at a Buddhist temple on his way to the shopping center, on an 18-hour rampage.

In addition to the 29 killed, 58 people were injured in the shooting. Security forces later shot the attacker dead.

The alleged motive for the attack was a dispute over real estate.

Thousands of monks attend an alms offering for the deceased victims of the mass shooting in Korat (Getty Images/L. DeCicca)

Thousands of monks attend an alms offering for the deceased victims of the mass shooting in Korat on February 8, which left 29 people dead.

In an apparent copycat incident on Friday, a man was taken into custody after he fired multiple shots into the air in central Bangkok. 

No one was injured in the incident, which lasted more than six hours, in a residential neighborhood next to Chulalongkorn University.

lc/mm (AFP, AP)

