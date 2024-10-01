Thailand: Several dead in school bus fire

The school bus was carrying 44 students and teachers when it caught fire after crashing on a highway in northern Bangkok. Up to 25 people are feared dead.

A school bus caught fire in the Thai capital, Bangkok, with multiple people feared dead, officials said Tuesday.

The bus was carrying 38 students and six teachers on a school trip from Wat Khao Phraya school in Uthai Thani province, when a tire burst, causing the vehicle to crash into a barrier.

Government sources said 16 have been hospitalized, and 25 are feared dead.

A rescue worker told a local news channel the accident occurred around noon in a northern Bangkok suburb. The crash ignited the fuel tanks sparking the fire, the worker added.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra offered her condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

"As a mother, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the injured and deceased," she said in a post on X.

She added that authorities were reaching the site and would take care of medical and emergency expenses.

25 unaccounted for

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit told reporters the bus was traveling from central Uthai Thani province to Ayutthaya on a school trip.

"As far as we know now, three teachers and 16 students got out. For those still missing, we are not clear yet," he told reporters.

Local media footage showed huge flames and plumes of smoke coming from the bus before fire crews extinguished the blaze.

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the death toll could not be confirmed as officials were still investigating the scene. He feared that around 25 were dead.

He said the driver had survived, but fled the scene.

Rescue group Hongsakul Khlong Luang 21 said in a Facebook post they had found at least 10 bodies on the bus. The group added that at least 19 people had survived.

Thailand has poor road safety conditions. Outdated vehicles and unsafe driving contributes to its high road accident death toll.

