Thailand Prime Minister Srettha ousted by court

The Thai Constitutional Court has ruled that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin "grossly breached ethics" with a Cabinet appointment. The 500-seat parliament must now convene to choose a new premier.

Thailand's Constitutional Court ruled on Wednesday that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin can be dismissed, after having served less than a year in office.

A group of 40 senators, appointed by the former military government, had filed a lawsuit against Srettha.

Judge Punya Udchachon, reading the ruling, said the court voted five to four to remove Srettha from office over the appointment of a minister with a criminal conviction.

Now Srettha is dismissed, Thailand's 500-seat parliament must convene to choose a new prime minister, potentially plunging the country further into political uncertainty.

The case against Srettha

The Constitutional Court ruled on whether Srettha violated "ethical standards" by appointing Pichit Chuenban.

In 2008, Pichit was sentenced to six months in jail for a graft-related offense. He resigned from the Cabinet to assist Srettha, but the court proceeded with a case based on a complaint filed by the senators.

Srettha has denied wrongdoing.

After the ruling, he said he wanted to continue to help the country in other capacities, while saying he "respected" the court's judgement.

"I respect the verdict. I reiterate that for the almost one year I have been in this role, I have tried with good intentions to lead the country with honesty," Srettha told reporters outside his office.



Srettha came to power less than a year ago at the head of a coalition led by his Pheu Thai party, of which former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra remains a key patriarch figure, after striking a deal with military-linked parties. Pichit is a lawyer closely associated with Thaksin's family.

What happens now?

With Srettha's ouster, the Cabinet will now act in a caretaker capacity, with deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who is also commerce minister, becoming the acting premier.

The date for a vote for new prime minister is still undetermined. The vote will be based on a list of candidates submitted before the 2023 poll.

To become prime minister, a candidate needs the backing of more than half of the lower house's current 493 lawmakers, or 247 votes. If no one is chosen, the house must convene again later and repeat the voting process.

Among the likely candidates for the position are Paetongtarn Shinawatra, 37, daughter of Thaksin, and veteran Pheu Thai member Chaikasem Nitisiri, a former justice minister.

Thailand's political woes

Last week, the same court dissolved the main opposition Move Forward Party (MFP), banning its former leader from politics for 10 years.

The remaining members of MFP launched a new movement on Friday, named "The People's Party", with the ambition of bringing change in the next national election, scheduled for 2027.

Srettha would have faced several challenges even if he had survived Wednesday's judgment.

Many of his policies face significant opposition.

His proposals to recriminalize cannabis and distribute 10,000 baht (€260; $285) to more than 40 million Thais have been seen as contentious, both nationally and within his coalition.

