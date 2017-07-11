Thailand: PM survives another no-confidence vote

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha survived a no-confidence vote in parliament on Saturday as protesters called for demonstrations against his government.

Prayuth faced accusations of mismanaging the coronavirus pandemic and human rights violations in his second no-confidence vote since he took office in 2019.

After four days of debates, Prayuth and nine ministers survived with 272 votes, while 206 lawmakers voted no-confidence and three abstained.

Thailand's parliament is comprised of 487 legislators, with 277 ruling coalition and 210 opposition members.

Protests expected

Thai authorities were expecting massive protests on Saturday afternoon, as the pro-democracy demonstrations returned to the streets. Local media reported tightened security measures outside the parliament after protesters clashed with police last week.

Journalist May Wong said on Twitter that police expected to deploy some 4,000 police officers during the protests.

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the parliament on Friday evening. They held a mock censure motion against the prime minister and his cabinet.

Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression Rubber duck: A new symbol of democracy Rubber ducks have emerged as the new symbol of the pro-democracy movement. The large inflatable toys were initially used to mock authorities who sealed off the parliament building, which is situated on a river bank in the capital, Bangkok. When water cannons pummeled the peaceful crowds, protesters used the ducks as improvised shields.

Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression Three-finger 'Hunger Games' salute The three-finger salute from the dystopian film series "The Hunger Games" has become a common sight at protests. The gesture of resistance first emerged in 2014 as a form of silent defiance against the military regime led by Prayuth Chan-ocha, who seized power in a coup. Pop culture references have helped demonstrators attract attention from both domestic and international communities.

Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression 'Dinosaur-like' mentality During a rally, a group of activists, known as the "Bad Students," dubbed the government "dinosaurs" for their outdated mindset. The activists said they see themselves as "meteorites" that push government officials into extinction if they refuse to change. The "Bad Students" are also demanding an overhaul of Thailand's lackluster education system.

Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression Harry Potter-themed protest Until recently, the monarchy was considered a taboo topic. Thailand's lese majeste laws makes "disrespect" against the monarchy a crime. Protesters staged a Harry Potter-themed rally in August to break the taboo. In J.K. Rowling's magical world, the powerful Lord Voldemort is referred to as "You Know Who" or "He Who Must Not Be Named." The protest was a clear jab at King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression Sending letters to the king Monarchical reform is by far the most contentious of the movement's demands. In November, demonstrators marched to the royal palace to deliver handwritten letters to the king. When asked what he thought about the protesters, King Maha Vajiralongkorn simply said: "We love them all the same" and described Thailand as a land of compromise.

Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression Painting buildings Many demonstrators are frustrated at the disproportionate use of force and are marching peacefully to demand justice and an end to violence. So far, six people have suffered gunshot wounds and more than 50 people have been seriously injured. After a violent clash between anti-government protesters, protesters marched to the police headquarters the following day to tag the building with paint.

Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression Gender equality and LGBT+ rights The pro-democracy movement has drawn protesters from a wide-range of interest groups. The movement has also come to embody Thailand's diversity, with thousands of people joining in protests to push for gender equality and LGBT+ rights.

Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression Outwitting authorities Protesters change rally venues at short notice as a popular tactic to confuse police. Authorities on Wednesday stacked shipping containers and set up razor wires in central Bangkok to cordon off the Crown Property Bureau from protesters. But protesters announced a last-minute shift to the Siam Commercial Bank’s headquarters. The king is the largest shareholder of the bank. Author: Emmy Sasipornkarn



Prayuth 'used the monarchy'

The opposition and protesters accused the prime minister of using the monarchy as a shield from criticism against his cabinet, referring to a law that prohibits criticizing the king.

"The biggest fault of Prayuth is that he does not understand the principles of the constitutional monarchy," said Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the opposition Move Forward Party.

"He used the monarchy to protect himself whenever he was criticized or opposed. This is an evil action, making him no longer qualified to be prime minister," he said.

'Lese majeste' halts COVID-19 criticism

Article 112 in Thailand's criminal code, known as the lese majeste law, allows authorities to prosecute opposition members if they criticize the monarchy.

In January, authorities charged a leading opposition figure with lese majeste.

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit had criticized the government for a slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout and alleged favoritism in signing deals.

Criticizing vaccine rollout in Thailand relates to the monarchy. Most of the shots that Thailand ordered were produced by a private company owned by the king, Siam Bioscience.

The pro-democracy movement has long protested the lese majeste law and continues to call for its reform.

