Thailand: Plankton growth proves danger for marine life

ClimateThailandThailand: Plankton growth proves danger for marine lifeClimateThailandBeenish Javed09/20/2023September 20, 2023Increased water surface temperatures in the eastern Pacific Ocean cause unusual growth of microorganisms, scientists in Thailand warn. As the ocean's nutrients and oxygen are used up by plankton, fish and other marine animals take the hit.