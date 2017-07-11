Thailand: Over 30 killed in shooting at child care center

At least 35 people have died after a gunman opened fire at a daycare center and on the streets of a town in northeastern Thailand on Thursday.

The violent attack has shocked Thailand, with the country's prime minister ordering an urgent probe into the shooting.

What we know so far

The onslaught took place in the province of Nongbua Lamphu in the afternoon 12:30 p.m. local time (0530 GMT), authorities said.

The attacker first opened fire at a local daycare center before fleeing the scene in his car. He continued to shoot at people from his vehicle before arriving at home and killing his wife and child.

According to Thai media reports, the gunman also used knives in the attack.

Both children and adults were among the victims, police said in a statement. Authorities confirmed that the gunman was a former police officer. He had been reportedly let go from the police force due to drug offenses.

Prime minister orders urgent probe

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha ordered the country's national police to "fast-track" an investigation into the shooting and condemned the "horrific" attack.

"Concerning this horrifying incident... I would like to express my deepest sorrow and condolences to the families of the dead and injured," Prayuth wrote in a Facebook post.

Images outside the school showed distraught family members waiting for news of their loved ones.

Mass shootings rare in Thailand

Mass shootings are rare in Thailand, where there are steep penalties for possessing illegal firearms.

The rate of gun ownership, however is higher compared to other countries in the region.

In 2020, Thailand saw another deadly mass shooting after a soldier went on a rampage, killing at least 29 people and wounding 57 others. The soldier, who was angry over a property deal that went wrong, took people hostage in a shopping center before being killed by security forces.

