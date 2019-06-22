 Thailand: Multiple bomb blasts hit Bangkok | News | DW | 02.08.2019

News

Thailand: Multiple bomb blasts hit Bangkok

Six explosions, one near a famous skyscraper, have hit Bangkok just as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attended a regional security summit. Unconfirmed reports suggest that other devices were found across the city.

Police gather in central Bangkok (AFP/L. Suwanrumpha)

At least three people were injured on Friday when several small bombs went off in the Thai capital Bangkok, police said.

One blast hit the city's Suanluang district, a short distance from the international airport.

"Three people received slight injuries from shrapnel," local official Renu Suesattaya told the Agence France-Presse news agency.

At least three other bombs detonated in the area around a government complex hosting several ministries on the northern side of the city.

Thai media reported two further blasts near a Skytrain station in the city's Silom business district, including one close to a famous downtown skyscraper.

Eyewitnesses said a security guard was hurt close to the 77-story King Power Mahanakhon building. The area was partly cordoned off as police searched the area.

Read more: Thailand's ruling powers 'increasingly paranoid' about social media: Pravit Rojanaphruk

Possibly more devices

There were unconfirmed reports of several other devices being found across the city.

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha immediately ordered an investigation into the blasts.

"I would like to condemn those causing the situation which destroys peace and damages the country's image. I have instructed officials to take care of public safety and those affected promptly," he said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blasts. Thailand has a long history of political violence linked to mass protests, coups and short-lived governments.

A regional security meeting of foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is taking place this week in Bangkok, attended by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and China's top diplomat Wang Yi.

On Thursday, Thai police said they had found two fake bombs near the venue of the ASEAN summit venue. Two men were arrested in connection with the discovery.

mm/aw (AFP, AP, Reuters)

