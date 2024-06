06/18/2024 June 18, 2024

Thailand has become the first country in Southeast Asia to legalize same-sex marriage. Lawmakers passed a landmark marriage equality bill to allow same-sex couples to tie the knot. The vote has been hailed as a "victory" by members of the LGTBQ community and campaigners. DW spoke with Matcha Phorn-in, a marriage equality advocate from Thailand, about how the decision has been received.