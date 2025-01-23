Hundreds wed as Thailand legalizes same-sex marriage

Thailand has become the first country in Southeast Asia to legalize same-sex marriage. LGBTQ+ groups are hoping for more than 1,000 registrations in one day as the law goes into force.

Hundreds of LGBTQ+ couples in Thailand married on Thursday as the kingdom's equal marriage law went into effect after decades of campaigning by activists.

The implementation of the Marriage Equality Act makes Thailand the first country in Southeast Asia, and the third place in Asia after Taiwan and Nepal, to legalize same-sex and transgender marriage.

The country now joins the more than 30 nations that have implemented equal marriage laws, with the Netherlands leading the way in 2001.

'Close to the hearts of many Thais'

"Equal marriage has truly become possible with the power of all," said former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who was head of government when the legislation was passed in June last year.

He described the day as one "close to the hearts of many Thais."

Rainbow flags flew above the country's Parliament to mark the day, and shopping complexes planned to hold events to celebrate the introduction of the law.

LGBTQ+ groups are aiming to mark the occasion with 1,448 wedding registrations on day one, a number that refers to the section of the Thai civil code allowing equal marriages to take place. They also plan to achieve a world record for the largest number of same-sex marriage registrations in a single day.

"One-four-four-eight symbolizes the fight for marriage rights for all genders. It represents the dream and hope of building an inclusive society that accepts and celebrates love in all its forms," LGBTQ+ group Bangkok Pride said.

Gender-neutral phrasing

The new marriage law uses gender-neutral terms such as "individuals" and "marriage partners" in place of "men," "women," "husbands" and "wives," so that transgender people can also wed.

Under the legislation, LGBTQ+ couples are to have access to full legal, financial and medical rights, including tax deductions, inheritance rights and survivor benefits.

The definition of family — a father being a man and a mother a woman — remains in the Thai legal code.

The majority-Buddhist country is known for an atmosphere of acceptance, with the annual Bangkok Pride event visited by thousands of people from across the globe.

Opinion polls have also shown overwhelming public support for equal marriage.

But LGBTQ+ people say they still face barriers and discrimination in everyday life that they hope the new marriage law will help to reduce.

