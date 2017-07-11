Thailand: Hundreds protest lese majeste law in Bangkok

Hundreds of protesters marched in the Thai capital of Bangkok on Saturday to draw attention to a draconian royal defamation law and the plight of their detained leaders.

The protest was largely peaceful and was organized by a coalition of several protest groups. The groups are calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his government, the constitution to be made more democratic, and for the monarchy to be made more accountable.

Critics of the regime have been effectively silenced by a lese majeste law that shields the kingdom's powerful King Maha Vajiralongkorn and the royal family from defamation, with prison sentences of up to 15 years per charge.

Protesters on Saturday marched to Bangkok's criminal court, where some protesters piled up garbage and set it on fire beneath a portrait of the king. Others wielded posters of prominent activists currently locked up under the lese majeste law.

They chanted the names of human rights lawyer Anon Numpa and student leader Parit Chiwarak, and called for the release of former civil servant Anchan, who was jailed in January for more than 43 years for insulting the monarchy.

More than 3,000 police were stationed ahead of the protest — one of several across the city. Several dozen protesters were reportedly arrested.

Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression Rubber duck: A new symbol of democracy Rubber ducks have emerged as the new symbol of the pro-democracy movement. The large inflatable toys were initially used to mock authorities who sealed off the parliament building, which is situated on a river bank in the capital, Bangkok. When water cannons pummeled the peaceful crowds, protesters used the ducks as improvised shields.

Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression Three-finger 'Hunger Games' salute The three-finger salute from the dystopian film series "The Hunger Games" has become a common sight at protests. The gesture of resistance first emerged in 2014 as a form of silent defiance against the military regime led by Prayuth Chan-ocha, who seized power in a coup. Pop culture references have helped demonstrators attract attention from both domestic and international communities.

Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression 'Dinosaur-like' mentality During a rally, a group of activists, known as the "Bad Students," dubbed the government "dinosaurs" for their outdated mindset. The activists said they see themselves as "meteorites" that push government officials into extinction if they refuse to change. The "Bad Students" are also demanding an overhaul of Thailand's lackluster education system.

Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression Harry Potter-themed protest Until recently, the monarchy was considered a taboo topic. Thailand's lese majeste laws makes "disrespect" against the monarchy a crime. Protesters staged a Harry Potter-themed rally in August to break the taboo. In J.K. Rowling's magical world, the powerful Lord Voldemort is referred to as "You Know Who" or "He Who Must Not Be Named." The protest was a clear jab at King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression Sending letters to the king Monarchical reform is by far the most contentious of the movement's demands. In November, demonstrators marched to the royal palace to deliver handwritten letters to the king. When asked what he thought about the protesters, King Maha Vajiralongkorn simply said: "We love them all the same" and described Thailand as a land of compromise.

Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression Painting buildings Many demonstrators are frustrated at the disproportionate use of force and are marching peacefully to demand justice and an end to violence. So far, six people have suffered gunshot wounds and more than 50 people have been seriously injured. After a violent clash between anti-government protesters, protesters marched to the police headquarters the following day to tag the building with paint.

Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression Gender equality and LGBT+ rights The pro-democracy movement has drawn protesters from a wide-range of interest groups. The movement has also come to embody Thailand's diversity, with thousands of people joining in protests to push for gender equality and LGBT+ rights.

Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression Outwitting authorities Protesters change rally venues at short notice as a popular tactic to confuse police. Authorities on Wednesday stacked shipping containers and set up razor wires in central Bangkok to cordon off the Crown Property Bureau from protesters. But protesters announced a last-minute shift to the Siam Commercial Bank’s headquarters. The king is the largest shareholder of the bank. Author: Emmy Sasipornkarn



Protests restart after COVID

The pro-democracy movement has lost momentum since it took a break in December and January due to the pandemic, but attempts to reinvigorate the cause have been hampered by the arrest of protest leaders.

At least 382 people, including 13 children, have been charged over the protests since July 2020, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights.

Last Sunday protesters clashed with police, who used rubber bullets, water cannons and tear gas against them.

aw/nm (AP, Reuters, AFP)