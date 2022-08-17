Thailand: Explosions, fires hit several sites in the south

The seemingly coordinated attacks happened after midnight in Pattani, Narathiwat and Yala provinces. No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far that injured seven.

At least 17 locations were hit by a wave of attacks in the restive southern Thailand, officials said on Wednesday.

The bombings and arson attacks, mostly targeting convenience stores and a gas station across three provinces, left seven people injured.

The seemingly coordinated attacks happened after midnight in Pattani, Narathiwat and Yala provinces, military spokesperson Pramote Promin said.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Suspects 'dressed as woman'

Pramote said the attackers "dressed up as women, using motorcycles and in many cases using petrol bombs, throwing them into the target sites."

Predominantly Muslim provinces in Buddhist-dominated Thailand have seen decades-long insurgency Image: Tuwaedaniya Meringing/AFP/Getty Images

"It is clear that the insurgents remain committed to using violence on people, damaging confidence in the economy, creating uncertainty and undermining the government system," he said.

In Yala's Yaha district, a suspect entered a convenience store at a gas station and placing a black bag inside warned employees to leave if they "do not want die," Police Captain Sarayuth Kotchawong said.

The workers cleared out before the bag exploded 10 minutes later.

Insurgency in Thailand

The predominantly Muslim provinces of Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and parts of Songkhla in Buddhist-dominated Thailand have seen decades-long insurgency.

Muslim residents have long alleged they are treated like second-class citizens in Thailand.

The goals of the insurgency movements range from greater autonomy to independence. Heavy-handed crackdowns by the Thai security forces have fueled the discontent.

Wednesday's attacks came after the Thai government restarted discussions with the main insurgent group, the Barisan Revolusi Nasional, earlier this year after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

More than 7,300 people have been killed in the conflict since 2004, according to the Deep South Watch group, which monitors the violence.

ss/sms (AP, Reuters)