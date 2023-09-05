  1. Skip to content
Thailand elections: pro-reform movement hopes for change

Loveday Wright | Emmy Sasipornkarn
2 hours ago

Thailand is holding its first election since the pro-democracy protests in 2020. The government cracked down on the protests, but some former protestors have since shifted their focus from the streets to the ballot box.

