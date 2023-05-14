  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Turkey elections
Eurovision Song Contest
A Thai citizen casting a vote at a polling station
About 95,000 polling stations have been set up across the countryImage: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images
PoliticsThailand

Thailand elections: Polls open as opposition set for gains

1 hour ago

Despite opinion polls indicating a win for progressive opposition parties in Thailand's general election, fears of military rule linger. It's the first election since youth-led pro-democracy protests in 2020.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RJkl

Polls opened in Thailand on Sunday for an election that is likely to unseat the ruling conservative military-backed government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha after almost a decade.

How is the race significant? 

The general elections in Thailand will see about 52 million eligible voters choosing between progressive opposition parties and the incumbent government led by Prayuth who first came to power in a 2014 coup.

About 95,000 polling stations set up across the country opened at 8:00 am (0100 GMT) on Sunday.

The main opposition Pheu Thai party led by former premier Thaksin Shinawatra's daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra along with the Move Forward party— were projected to win most of the 500 seats of the lower house, in the final opinion polls.

Thailand election: Pro-reform movement hopes for change

This is the first election being held since youth-led pro-democracy protests broke out in 2020.

A political party, or coalition, needs to win a majority of 376 votes from both the 500-seat lower house and the 250 military-appointed senators.

The next premier will be selected in a joint session of the lower house and the 250-seat Senate, which will take place in July.

Fears linger despite a wind of change

Despite opinion polls suggesting the likelihood of a change in government, a history of military coups, court orders and junta-formulated 2017 constitution sustain fears of the military's continued rule.

In the 2019 elections, Pheu Thai won most seats but its military-backed nemesis, the Palang Pracharath Party, entered into a coalition with Prayuth as prime minister.

The Senate, which comprises members who favor the military, will jointly decide the fate of the country which has seen dozens of coups in the last century and witnessed a series of street protests.

Who are the main candidates in Thailand's election?

mf/wd (AFP, Reuters, AP)

 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine's Zelenskyy arrives in Berlin

Politics3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Dr Hamza Kamal, surgeon at Hasahisa Hospital, sitting at a desk

Hospitals strained, damaged amid Sudan fighting

Hospitals strained, damaged amid Sudan fighting

ConflictsMay 13, 202303:07 min
More from Africa

Asia

People line up for their early vote for Thailand's upcoming general election at a polling station in Bangkok

Thailand election: What you need to know

Thailand election: What you need to know

Politics21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talking with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz outside the Mariyinsky Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine June 16, 2022

Zelenskyy's Germany trip: Why it matters and is important

Zelenskyy's Germany trip: Why it matters and is important

Politics13 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Campaign posters with photos of Turkey's presidential candidates, Kemal Kilicdaroglu (L) and Recep Tayyip Erdogan

What kind of Turkey do young people want?

What kind of Turkey do young people want?

PoliticsMay 11, 202301:37 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Mourners carry the body of Palestinian militant Mohammed Dader, who was killed in an Israeli strike

Attacks in Gaza Strip, Israel intensify

Attacks in Gaza Strip, Israel intensify

ConflictsMay 12, 202302:14 min
More from Middle East

North America

Protesters hold signs at a vigil after the May 6 shooting in Texas

Can stricter gun laws prevent shootings?

Can stricter gun laws prevent shootings?

PoliticsMay 12, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Police stand in front of a crowd of supporters

Colombia's football fan violence fuels debate

Colombia's football fan violence fuels debate

Soccer20 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage