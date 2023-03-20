  1. Skip to content
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha delivers a speech
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha joined the recently formed United Thai Nation party in January to become its candidateImage: Sakchai Lalit/AP Photo/picture-alliance
PoliticsThailand

Thailand dissolves Parliament ahead of general election

15 minutes ago

The vote in May restarts a power struggle between a military-backed establishment and a political movement that has dominated elections for 20 years.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OwkH

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha dissolved Parliament on Monday, to set up a general election in May.  

Prayuth, who led a 2014-coup, 

 is seeking a fresh mandate to extend army-backed rule.The main opposition is the Pheu Thai party, controlled by the
billionaire Shinawatra family. 

Pheu Thai and its earlier incarnations have won every election since 2001 and remain popular among the urban and rural working classes.

How the dissolution and the elections work

According to an announcement by the Royal Gazette, King Maha Vajiralongkorn has endorsed a decree to dissolve parliament.

"This is a return of political decision-making power to the people swiftly to continue democratic government with the King as head of state," said the decree published on Monday.

The election must be held 45 to 60 days after the parliament dissolution.

This will be the second election since the 2014 coup and the first since the country was rocked by youth-led pro-democracy protests in Bangkok in 2020.

Politicians have been on the unofficial campaign trail for weeks, with rising living costs and the kingdom's slow recovery from the coronavirus pandemic high on the campaign agenda.

Thai voters choose members of parliament, which in conjunction with the Senate will select a prime minister by the end of July.

A Cabinet will be named by early August according to a timeline provided by Thailand's government.

Who are the favorites for the election?

According to opinion polls, Pheu Thai's Paetongtarn Shinawatra is the frontrunner to be prime minister. The 36-year-old would be the third member of her family to be prime minister in the past two decades. Her father Thaksin held office in 2001-2006, and his sister Yingluck in 2011-2014.

Paentongram said she was confident of winning by a landslide, with the aim of averting any political motives against her party, which previously has been removed from office by judicial ruling and military coups.

Her support has grown by 10 points to 38.2% doubling the backing of her nearest contender.

The NIDA poll of 2,000 people showed that 50% of respondents would choose candidates from Pheu Thai.

Incumbent Prayuth Chan-ocha has been trailing in polls and was third in the latest survey by National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA).

After dissolving Parliament, Prayuth told reporters he was "glad I've built something good, generated revenue for the country, built industry. There has been a lot of investment."

However, a court ruled last year that he can serve only two more years in office under the constitution.

dmn/rt (AFP, Reuters)

Thailand's military dictator hopes to win over voters

Thailand's military dictator hopes to win over voters

In Thailand, a military junta seized power in 2014 and promised to hold quick elections, which were delayed until this year. Now the country will finally vote under a new constitution that that favors the junta. Will voters turn the military out anyway?
March 23, 201904:11 min
A man along with a youth use a satellite dish to move children across a flooded area after heavy monsoon rainfalls

UN: Climate action needs 'quantum leap' to save 1.5C goal

Climate4 hours ago
Alaa Abdel-Fattah

Egypt: New push to free activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah

Egypt: New push to free activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah

PoliticsMarch 18, 2023
The Taiwanese embassy in Tegucigalpa, Honduras

Taiwan fears loss of diplomatic allies in Latin America

Taiwan fears loss of diplomatic allies in Latin America

Politics4 hours ago
Japan | deutsch-japanische Regierungskonsultationen in Tokio

Germany and Japan underline mutual interests in Tokyo

Germany and Japan underline mutual interests in Tokyo

PoliticsMarch 18, 2023
Group of women, men and children seen sitting and standing behind a long table

Well integrated: Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic

Well integrated: Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic

SocietyMarch 19, 2023
Children seen looking at debris in northern Syria after an earthquake struck the region

Will the EU earthquake support donor conference help Syria?

Will the EU earthquake support donor conference help Syria?

PoliticsMarch 19, 2023
A US flag in front of an advertising poster for a Mercedes-Benz car.

Is German industry migrating to the US?

Is German industry migrating to the US?

BusinessMarch 18, 2023
BG Erdbeben Ecuador

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

Catastrophe4 hours ago6 images
