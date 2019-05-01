 Thailand begins coronation of King Maha Vajiralongkorn | News | DW | 04.05.2019

News

Thailand begins coronation of King Maha Vajiralongkorn

Thailand is holding its first coronation of a new monarch for nearly 70 years. The three days of ceremonies will see King Maja Vajiralongkorn symbolically turned into a living god.

  • Rolls-Royce carrying Maha Vajiralongkorn (Getty Images/AFP/J. Samad)

    Ornate coronation ceremonies in Thailand

    Regal arrival

    King Maja Vajiralongkorn arrived at the Grand Palace in Bangkok in a Rolls-Royce, with streets before the building lined with officials. Although he has already reigned as constitutional monarch since 2016, the ceremonies will fully and formally invest him with regal power.

  • Soldiers in busbies at the coronation (picture-alliance/AP Photo/S. Lalit)

    Ornate coronation ceremonies in Thailand

    Army in attendance

    No coronation would be complete without immaculately attired Royal Guard soldiers. Thailand's army plays a major role in the country's politics and the country is currently ruled by a military junta since a 2014 coup. But opposition politicians are seeking to push the army out of politics.

  • Cannon being fired by Royal Guards (Reuters/A. Perawongmetha)

    Ornate coronation ceremonies in Thailand

    Artillery salute

    Cannon were fired to salute the king while ceremonies began in the Grand Palace. Horns and pipes also accompanied the moment when the king was anointed with consecrated water taken from more than a hundred sites across the country.

  • King Maha Vajiralongkorn pouring water over himself (Reuters)

    Ornate coronation ceremonies in Thailand

    Water purification ritual

    The king donned a white robe for the Royal Purification Ceremony, which saw him showered with water from old royal water vessels. The rites are a combination of Hindu and Buddhist practices and go back centuries.

  • People watching coronation on TV screens (Getty Images/L. DeCicca)

    Ornate coronation ceremonies in Thailand

    Watching on television

    The coronation, costing around $31 million (€27.6 million), was broadcast on television, with subjects also able to watch it on LED screens sited outside the palace. But people should avoid making any negative comments about the coronation or the king or they may risk severe penalties for lese-majeste.

    Author: Timothy Jones


Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Saturday began undergoing a series of centuries-old Hindu and Buddhist ceremonies to symbolically transform him into a living god, as the country held its first coronation since 1950.

Events planned over the next three days include a purification ritual with consecrated water, a crowning ceremony, a  parade, and an appearance by the monarch on a balcony of the Grand Palace in the Thai capital, Bangkok.

King Vajiralongkorn, 66 — who will take on the name Rama X of the Chakri dynasty as one of his many official titles — ascended the throne in 2016 upon the death of his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, in October of that year. The coronation comes following a period of mourning for the late king, who reigned in the Southeast Asian country for almost 70  years.

Lines of people in front of Bangkok's Grand Palace (Getty Images/AFP/M. Vatsyayana)

Streets before the Grand Palace were lined with officials ahead of the coronation

Surprise marriage announcement

The king is being accompanied by new Queen Suthida, the thrice-divorced monarch's fourth wife. Their marriage was announced just three days before the coronation.

Thailand is known among other things for its harsh lese-majeste laws, under which negative public comments about the monarchy are subject to severe penalties. During his short reign so far, King Vajiralongkorn has gained the explicit right to intervene in political affairs, especially in times of political crisis, which are many in Thailand.

The country has been run by an arch-royalist junta since 2014. Critics say that an election held in March was rigged to favor the military and its preferred candidate, Prayuth Chan-Ocha. He led the coup that saw the powerful army entrenched in government and has led the junta since then.

Efforts by a "democratic front" are currently underway to remove the army from politics.

Read more: Thailand election highlights a divided society

Watch video 01:41

Thai king marries official bodyguard and fourth wife

tj/rc (AFP, Reuters, AP)

