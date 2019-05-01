Thailand begins coronation of King Maha Vajiralongkorn

Thailand is holding its first coronation of a new monarch for nearly 70 years. The three days of ceremonies will see King Maja Vajiralongkorn symbolically turned into a living god.
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Saturday began undergoing a series of centuries-old Hindu and Buddhist ceremonies to symbolically transform him into a living god, as the country held its first coronation since 1950.
Events planned over the next three days include a purification ritual with consecrated water, a crowning ceremony, a parade, and an appearance by the monarch on a balcony of the Grand Palace in the Thai capital, Bangkok.
King Vajiralongkorn, 66 — who will take on the name Rama X of the Chakri dynasty as one of his many official titles — ascended the throne in 2016 upon the death of his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, in October of that year. The coronation comes following a period of mourning for the late king, who reigned in the Southeast Asian country for almost 70 years.
Surprise marriage announcement
The king is being accompanied by new Queen Suthida, the thrice-divorced monarch's fourth wife. Their marriage was announced just three days before the coronation.
Thailand is known among other things for its harsh lese-majeste laws, under which negative public comments about the monarchy are subject to severe penalties. During his short reign so far, King Vajiralongkorn has gained the explicit right to intervene in political affairs, especially in times of political crisis, which are many in Thailand.
The country has been run by an arch-royalist junta since 2014. Critics say that an election held in March was rigged to favor the military and its preferred candidate, Prayuth Chan-Ocha. He led the coup that saw the powerful army entrenched in government and has led the junta since then.
Efforts by a "democratic front" are currently underway to remove the army from politics.
