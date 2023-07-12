  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
NATO summit
War in Ukraine
Extreme weather
CrimeThailand

Thailand arrests 2 Germans over body found in freezer

2 hours ago

The two suspects were charged with the murder of a real estate broker whose body was found stuffed in a chest freezer. Police said the third suspect was still being sought.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TlVA
A Thai reporter takes a photo of the empty freezer at the Nong Prue police station
A Thai reporter takes a photo of an empty freezer at the Nong Prue police station in PattayaImage: AP Photo/picture alliance

Thai police have arrested two Germans in connection with killing another German whose dismembered body was found in a freezer in an eastern Thailand home, authorities said on Wednesday.

A 52-year-old German man was apprehended Tuesday evening in Bangkok, and a 47-year-old German woman turned herself up earlier in the day, the Khaosod newspaper reported.

The mutilated corpse of 62-year-old Hans-Peter Mack was found Monday night stuffed into a chest freezer in a home in Nong Prue.

Citing Tawee Kudthalaeng, the police chief in the town of Nong Prue, the media reported that the two suspects had been charged with murder and the third suspect was still being sought.

He did not provide further details about the third suspect. 

According to the reports, the Thai police office was looking into both German and Thai nationals as suspects in the case. 

How a dismembered body was found in a freezer

Hans-Peter Mack, the German real estate broker,  a resident of Thailand for several years, had been missing for a week. Police had pieced together security camera footage in the hope of finding him alive.

Instead, they found the mutilated corpse inside a chest freezer at a house in the upscale settlement of Nong Prue.

Mack, formerly a boss of Munich corporate communications firm Media AG, had last been seen driving his Mercedes sedan in the coastal city of Pattaya where he lived with his Thai wife.

Investigators said a large amount of money was found to be missing from the businessman's bank account, adding that they thought the crime was linked to extortion.

After the incident, the German Foreign Ministry said it was aware of the case and that its officials were in touch with the Mack's relatives and Thai authorities. 

ara/sms (AP,dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Participants of the NATO Summit take their positions to pose for an official family photo before a dinner hosted by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda at the presidential palace
Live

NATO summit: Zelenskyy meets with leaders after rebuff

Politics19 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Fransiska from Guinea came to Tunisia on a popular square in Sfax

Stranded in Tunisia: African migrants' urgent plea for help

Stranded in Tunisia: African migrants' urgent plea for help

Politics21 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida boarding an aircraft

Japan eyes stronger EU partnership as China's presence grows

Japan eyes stronger EU partnership as China's presence grows

PoliticsJuly 11, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

A stage setting showing bloodied actors in action

Are German theaters safe places to work?

Are German theaters safe places to work?

Culture6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Author Milan Kundera in 2010.

Milan Kundera: Czech writer dies aged 94

Milan Kundera: Czech writer dies aged 94

Literature4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

17-century Persian miniature painting showing two men embracing.

LGBTQ activism: Seeking queer love in Middle Eastern history

LGBTQ activism: Seeking queer love in Middle Eastern history

SocietyJuly 10, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

external

Historic flooding hits parts of northeastern US

Historic flooding hits parts of northeastern US

Catastrophe15 hours ago01:43 min
More from North America

Latin America

Portraits of murdered journalists in Mexico posted on the doors of the Attorney General sealed with police tape

Mexico's press under siege: The rising journalist death toll

Mexico's press under siege: The rising journalist death toll

Press Freedom21 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage