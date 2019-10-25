 Thai solider kills at least 10 in shooting rampage | News | DW | 08.02.2020

News

Thai solider kills at least 10 in shooting rampage

The soldier reportedly opened fire at a shopping mall in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima. The suspect has holed up inside the building as the authorities try to apprehend him.

A Thai soldier

Thai police said on Saturday that at least 10 people had been killed when a soldier went on a shooting in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

The solider reportedly opened fire at a shopping mall following a dispute. Video taken outside the mall and shared on social media showed people taking cover in a parking lot as gunshots were fired.

Authorities said that the suspect was still inside the building and they were trying to apprehend him.

More to follow...

es/rc (AP, AFP, Reuters)

