Thai solider kills at least 10 in shooting rampage

Thai police said on Saturday that at least 10 people had been killed when a soldier went on a shooting in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

The solider reportedly opened fire at a shopping mall following a dispute. Video taken outside the mall and shared on social media showed people taking cover in a parking lot as gunshots were fired.

Authorities said that the suspect was still inside the building and they were trying to apprehend him.

More to follow...

