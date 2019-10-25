Thai solider kills at least 10 in shooting rampage

The soldier reportedly opened fire at a shopping mall in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima. The suspect has holed up inside the building as the authorities try to apprehend him.
Thai police said on Saturday that at least 10 people had been killed when a soldier went on a shooting in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima.
The solider reportedly opened fire at a shopping mall following a dispute. Video taken outside the mall and shared on social media showed people taking cover in a parking lot as gunshots were fired.
Authorities said that the suspect was still inside the building and they were trying to apprehend him.
More to follow...
es/rc (AP, AFP, Reuters)