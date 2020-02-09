 Thai soldier shot dead after murderous shooting rampage | News | DW | 09.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Thai soldier shot dead after murderous shooting rampage

The soldier reportedly opened fire at a shopping mall in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima, northeast of the capital, Bangkok. Authorities shot the suspect dead hours later, after he spent hours holed up in the mall.

Thai security forces evacuate people from mall (Reuters/A. Perawongmetha)

Thai authorities confirmed on Sunday that a soldier who killed 29 people in a shooting rampage in a mall had been shot dead by security officials.

The killing spree took place on Saturday, in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said more than 31 others were injured.

"Thank you police and army for ending the situation. Shooter shot dead!!!" Anutin later wrote on Facebook.

Security forces at the mall in Thailand where a soldier opened fire (Reuters/A. Perawongmetha)

Security forces at the mall in Thailand where a soldier opened fire

The soldier had reportedly opened fire at a shopping mall following a dispute over land. Video taken outside the Terminal 21 mall and shared on social media showed people taking cover in a parking lot as gunshots were fired.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha expressed condolences to the families of the victims.  

DW's correspondent in Thailand, Florian Nusch, said the health minister was encouraging people in the local region to go to hospitals to donate blood.

What happened in the shooting rampage?

Authorities said the suspect was stationed at an army base outside of Nakhon Ratchasima — around 250 kilometers (155 miles) northeast of the capital, Bangkok — and initially shot dead a fellow soldier and a woman there. He is then alleged to have stolen weapons and a military vehicle from the barracks before driving to the mall.

A person runs away from a shopping mall during a Thai soldier's shooting rampage in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand

The Terminal 21 shopping center is in lockdown

Security personnel stormed the building where the suspect spent hours holed up and helped hundreds of shoppers to evacuate the area. Police announced shortly before midnight local time that they had "taken control" of the entire mall, but the gunman was still in the building.

News that he had been shot came shortly after 09:00 local time.

"As for the motive to the incident, we have to wait for officials to catch him and interrogate him first," military commander Lieutenant General Thanya Kiatsarn said in a statement earlier.

Suspect posted messages on social media

The suspect, identified by the Defense Ministry as Sgt. Jakrapanth Thomma, posted messages on his Facebook page during his alleged rampage, writing "No one can escape death" and "Should I give up?" 

Facebook later said that it had removed the account and would "work around the clock to remove any violating content related to this attack as soon as we become aware of it."

Read moreFacebook to tighten livestream access after Christchurch attacks

A shop inside the Terminal 21 shopping center

There are reports the soldier has taken hostages inside the shopping center

"Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and the community affected by this tragedy," a Facebook representative said in a statement. "There is no place on Facebook for people who commit this kind of atrocity."

While it is legal to own firearms in Thailand, mass shootings there are unusual.

"Thailand is among the leading nations when it comes to private gun ownership, so [there are] a lot of guns in this country," DW's Florian Nusch said. "Someone who actually goes on a rampage, who posts his actions online, who targets [people] indiscriminately — this is something very, very rare here in Thailand."

nm,es,ed/shs,jlw (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Thai opposition party 'not guilty' of trying to overthrow monarchy

The court ruling means the major Thai opposition Future Forward Party will not be banned on sedition charges. However, the party still faces several more legal challenges that could yet see it dissolved. (21.01.2020)  

The struggle continues for Thailand's opposition

Rumblings of discontent against Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha are growing louder less than a year after a disputed election saw the junta chief return as head of government. His critics are now getting creative. (13.01.2020)  

Related content

Thais search for answers 09.02.2020

As a traumatized population seeks to recover, Thai officials begin to look for answers. What made a soldier shoot and kill at least 26 people in a rampage in a shopping mall?

Vostok 2018 Militärmanöver in Zabaykalsky Krai

Russian soldier shoots dead fellow troops at Siberian military base 25.10.2019

Russia's Defense Ministry says a soldier has killed at least eight of his comrades at an army base in the far east. The suspect has been detained.

USA Tödliches Pensacola-Marineschießerei

Florida base shooting was 'act of terrorism' 08.12.2019

The FBI says it is treating a naval base shooting in Florida, in which a Saudi airman killed three people, as an act of terrorism. There are also reports that the shooter traveled to New York ahead of the attack.

Advertisement