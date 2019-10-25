Thai soldier kills at least 21 in shooting rampage

Thai authorities said on Saturday that at least 20 people were killed when a soldier went on a shooting rampage in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima. A security official was also later killed, bringing the death count to 21.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said more than 31 others were injured. The soldier is still believed to be holed up in the building, possibly in the basement.

The solider reportedly opened fire at a shopping mall following a dispute over land. Video taken outside the Terminal 21 mall and shared on social media showed people taking cover in a parking lot as gunshots were fired.

The Terminal 21 shopping center is in lockdown

Security personnel stormed the building where the suspect spent hours holed up and helped dozens of shoppers to evacuate the area. Police announced shortly before midnight local time that they had "taken control" of the entire mall, but did not say whether the gunman had been found.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the building by authorities.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha expressed condolences to the families of the victims, a government spokeswoman said.

DW's correspondent in Thailand, Florian Nusch, said the health minister was encouraging people in the local region to go to hospitals to donate blood.

Man took army truck, guns

Authorities said the suspect was stationed at an army base outside of Nakhon Ratchasima — around 250 kilometers (155 miles) northeast of the capital, Bangkok — and initially shot dead a fellow soldier and a woman there. He is then alleged to have stolen weapons and a military vehicle from the barracks before driving to the mall.

"As for the motive to the incident, we have to wait for officials to catch him and interrogate him first," military commander Lieutenant General Thanya Kiatsarn said in a statement.

There are reports the soldier has taken hostages inside the shopping center

Suspect posted messages on social media

The suspect, identified by the Defense Ministry as Sgt. Jakrapanth Thomma, posted messages on his Facebook page during his alleged rampage, writing "No one can escape death" and "Should I give up?"

Facebook later said that it had removed the account and would "work around the clock to remove any violating content related to this attack as soon as we become aware of it."

Read more: Facebook to tighten livestream access after Christchurch attacks

"Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and the community affected by this tragedy," a Facebook representative said in a statement. "There is no place on Facebook for people who commit this kind of atrocity."

While it is legal to own firearms in Thailand, mass shootings there are unusual.

"Thailand is among the leading nations when it comes to private gun ownership, so [there are] a lot of guns in this country," DW's Florian Nusch said. "Someone who actually goes on a rampage, who posts his actions online, who targets [people] indiscriminately — this is something very, very rare here in Thailand."

nm,es,ed/shs,jlw (AP, AFP, Reuters)

