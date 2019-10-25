Thai soldier kills at least 10 in shooting rampage

Thai police said on Saturday that at least 10 people had been killed when a soldier went on a shooting rampage in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima. There was no immediate indication of the number of wounded.

The solider reportedly opened fire at a shopping mall following a dispute. Video taken outside the mall and shared on social media showed people taking cover in a parking lot as gunshots were fired.

Authorities said that the suspect was still inside the building and they were trying to apprehend him as the area surrounding the mall remained under lockdown. They added that the man was stationed outside of the city, and initially shot dead a fellow soldier and a woman.

More to follow...

