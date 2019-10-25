Thai soldier kills at least 10 in shooting rampage

Thai police said on Saturday that more than 10 people had been killed when a soldier went on a shooting rampage in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima. There was no immediate indication of the number of wounded.

The solider reportedly opened fire at a shopping mall following a dispute. Video taken outside the mall and shared on social media showed people taking cover in a parking lot as gunshots were fired.

The Terminal 21 shopping center is in lockdown

Authorities said that the suspect was still inside the building and they were trying to apprehend him as the area surrounding the mall remained under lockdown. They added that the man was stationed at a base outside of the city, and initially shot dead a fellow soldier and a woman, and wounded a third person.

Police officers cited by the Associated Press said the man took a gun from his base and drove to the mall, opening fire along the way.

The suspect, identified by the Thai Defense Ministry as Sgt. Jakrapanth Thomma, posted messages on his Facebook page during his alleged rampage, writing "No one can escape death" and "Should I give up?"

While it is legal to own firearms in Thailand, mass shootings there are rare.

Nakhon Ratchasima lies around 250 kilometers (155 miles) northeast of the Thai capital, Bangkok.

nm,es/rc (AP, AFP, Reuters)

