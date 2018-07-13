 Thai soccer team rescued from cave speaks to media for first time | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 18.07.2018

Asia

Thai soccer team rescued from cave speaks to media for first time

The world has heard from a Thai soccer team and their coach for the first time since their rescue from a flooded cave. The boys were trapped for more than two weeks before being saved in a risky rescue operation.

Thailand Ankunft zur PK des geretteten Fußtball-Teams (Reuters/S. Zeya Tun)

The 12 young members of a Thai football team that was rescued after spending more than two weeks in a flooded Thailand cave complex spoke to the press about their ordeal for the first time on Wednesday.

Speaking at a conference broadcast on the government's "Thailand Moves Forward" television program, the boys answered carefully vetted questions submitted by journalists in advance.

Read more: Thai cave rescue: Hollywood hype won't help the boys

The team, smiling and wearing matching jerseys, described what happened and how they felt when rescue divers first found them.

'A miracle'

"It was a miracle, I was shocked ... At the time, my brain was very slow, we had been in the cave for 10 days, I didn't know what to say," Adul Sam-on, 14, told the press conference.

The team said they had no food in the cave but found some drinkable water and that they "stayed still to conserve energy."

"I believed we could find a way out," one team member said when asked how he felt at the time,

Another player said he was scared he would "get told off by my mum" when he got home.

The team's coach explained how they used a rope to communicate with each other while some of the group tried to find a way out of the cave. After being unable to find a way out, the boys said they tried to dig their way out, and managed to dig about three meters.

Medical professionals in attendance said the boys were all healthy and that the team had done "confidence building exercises" during their last night in hospital in preparation for the conference.

Thailand PK des geretteten Fußtball-Teams (Reuters/S. Zeya Tun)

The 12 boys, aged between 11 and 16, and their 25-year-old football coach became trapped in Tham Luang Nang Non cave complex on June 23 after the way out was cut off by floodwaters.

Read more: Opinion: The Thai cave rescue and our longing for clarity

An international rescue team retrieved the group in a risky three-stage operation that required days of preparation, including teaching the boys to dive, and saw one former navy SEAL diver die from lack of oxygen while placing oxygen canisters for the boys along a potential exit route. 

  • Rescuers carry a boy on a stretcher (Reuters/Thai Navy Seals)

    Why it was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Happy ending after harrowing ordeal

    After deliberating over how best to rescue the boys and their coach - considering even whether to teach them how to dive, or wait for the monsoon waters to recede months later - rescue workers finally settled on pumping out as much water as possible, sedating those trapped and strapping them to a diver who shepherded them to safety.

  • Members of the rescue team make their way through the cave (picture-alliance/Newscom)

    Why it was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Found alive after nine days

    Rescue divers initially found the 12 young soccer players and their coach alive on July 3 after they went missing in a Thai cave 10 days earlier. Fighting against time, rain and low oxygen levels, rescuers managed to free the first four boys successfully on July 8. The rescuers faced a complicated and dangerous diving mission to free the rest of the team and their coach.

  • Families of the teenage soccer players have expressed their joy over the discovery of the boys (Thai Navy Seal via AP)

    Why it was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Glimpse of joy

    Families of the teenage soccer players expressed their joy over the discovery of the boys nine days after they went missing. Outside the cave, the mother of one of the boys said she was "glad" for a glimpse of her son. "He's thinner," she said, as she ran her finger over the image of her son on a television screen.

  • The boys had moved 400 meters further in as the ledge had become covered by water

    Why it was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Massive rescue efforts

    Thai rescuers were assisted by an international team comprising experts from China, Australia, the USA and Britain. A video from the Thai Navy SEAL Facebook page showed the group several kilometers inside the 10-kilometer (6-mile) cave network on a small wedge of dry ground. The boys moved 400 meters further in as the ledge had become covered by water.

  • Flooding trapped the boys inside the cave on June 23 (picture-alliance/Xinhua)

    Why it was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Trapped by flooding

    The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach entered the cave to celebrate one of the player's birthday. They became trapped in the cave, a local tourist spot where similar incidents have taken place in the past, when sudden rainfall flooded its entry on June 23. It was later reported that some of the boys could not swim, further complicating the rescue.

  • The rescue mission is proving to be difficult for divers (Reuters/S. Zeya Tun)

    Why it was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    A difficult mission

    The rescue mission proved difficult for divers whose efforts were continually hampered by rising water that filled sections of the cave, often forcing them to stop. Getting trained divers into the cave was easier than getting untrained kids out.

  • Thai authorities insist they will not compromise on the safety of the trapped group (picture alliance/Xinhua News Agency)

    Why it was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Boys' safety paramount

    The entire nation was glued to the media coverage of the rescue mission, and Thai authorities insisted they will not compromise on the safety of the trapped group. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha (above, at right) thanked international experts who helped find the boys.

  • An ambulance leaves the Tham Luang cave area after divers evacuated some of the 12 boys (Getty Images/AFP/L. Suwanrumpha)

    Why it was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    First boys rescued

    The first four boys were rescued by a team of 13 foreign diving experts and Thai Navy SEALS, who helped them navigate the flooded cave tunnels. The head of the rescue operation said they were the healthiest in the group. The rest of the boys and their coach would be rescued from the cave over the next two days.

  • Thailand Rettungsaktion Tham Luang Höhle (picture-alliance/AP/Thailand Government Spokesman Bureau)

    Why it was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Safe and sound

    Doctors who treated the boys after their rescue reported that while they had lost weight, the otherwise appeared to be in good health. The dozens of divers and hundreds of other rescue workers have been celebrated around the world as heroes, especially 38-year-old former Thai Navy SEAL Saman Kunan, who died after bringing the group supplies of air on July 5.


Families advised to avoid media

Doctors have advised the players' families to avoid letting them contact journalists for at least one month.

"The reason to hold this evening press conference is so media can ask them questions and after that they can go back to live their normal lives without media bothering them," Thailand's chief government spokesman, Sunsern Kaewkumnerd, told French news agency AFP.

Thailand's junta leader, Prayut Chan-O-Cha, had urged media prior to the press conference to be "cautious in asking unimportant questions" that could cause unspecified damage.

Doctors and psychologists attended the conference to filter questions and ensure the boys' well-being. 

But, there are already plans to turn the cave into a museum and film production houses have already showed interest in turning the boys' stories into a film the team's relationship with the press looks set to continue.

Also on Wednesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk apologized for calling a British cave diver who assisted with the rescue a "pedo" in a social media attack, after the diver ridiculed a plan spearheaded by Musk to use a miniature submarine recover the team.

Watch video 02:09
Now live
02:09 mins.

Divers free all 12 Thai boys and coach in daring rescue

law/kms (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

