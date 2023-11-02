  1. Skip to content
Thai restaurant serves popular dishes with insect twist

Emmy Sasipornkarn | Chalefun Ditphudee in Bangkok
1 hour ago

Eating insects is nothing new in Thailand, but even there, many still find the idea of eating bugs hard to stomach. One restaurant is trying to break this stigma by incorporating crickets into food items everyone is accustomed to eating.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NOvb
A man looks on the destroyed buildings as personnel and civilians conduct search and rescue operations

Turkey-Syria earthquakes: Rescue phase 'coming to close'

Catastrophe27 minutes ago
