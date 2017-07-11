Thai protesters give prime minister three days to resign

Protesters in Thailand on Wednesday gave the country's prime minister three days to step down after the government said it would consider scrapping an emergency law that banned demonstrations.

Demonstrators have been taking to the streets over the past three months against prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, accusing him of rigging last year's election to stay in power.

"I will make the first move to de-escalate this situation. I am currently preparing to lift the state of severe emergency in Bangkok and do so promptly if there are no violent incidents," Prayuth said.

He gave no further details about when the emergency decree would be scrapped.

Protest leader arrested after announcing deadline

But activist Patsaravalee "Mind" Tanakitvibulpon said protesters, who also want curbs on the powers of the monarchy, would return if the Thai premier does not quit by Saturday.

"Our fight isn't over as long as he doesn't resign. If within three days he doesn't resign, he will face the people again," she told the crowd.

Read more: Thailand's king should not reign from German soil, Berlin says

Thai PM Prayuth offered to scrap a state of emergency in exchange for "no violent incidents"

Demonstrators handed Prayuth a mock resignation letter after gathering outside government offices in the Thai capital.

Those on the front line of the march wore hard hats as they braced for a crackdown by security forces.

Shortly after her statement, Patsaravalee, who is considered one of the main protest leaders, was subsequently arrested by police on charges that authorities said related to a protest on October 15.

"I'm not worried. This is the government's game," she said as she was led away.

Watch video 02:38 Share Thailand protests Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3k860 Protesters in Thailand defy government order

Government urges for more time

The government said they should wait until their demands are discussed by parliament which has been recalled for a special session next week.

Most of the protests have been peaceful so far, but riot police used water cannons against them last Friday, fueling the anger of government critics.

Read more: Thailand's young pro-democracy protesters challenge military and monarchy

The protests have become the biggest challenge to Thailand's establishment in years, despite the country's strict lese majeste laws that hands lengthy jail terms to those who insult the monarchy.

Prayuth was the leader of a military junta who seized power in 2014.

jf/rs (AFP, dpa, Reuters, AP)