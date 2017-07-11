 Thai protesters demand Prayuth government step down | News | DW | 18.07.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Thai protesters demand Prayuth government step down

An anti-government rally in Thailand is one of the biggest seen in the country since a coup in 2014. Protesters accuse Prime Minister Prayuth's administration of rolling back democratic freedoms.

Protesters in Bangkok hold a sign that reads, The longer you stay, the more devastation to the country, please resign (Getty Images/AFP/A. Jones)

Defying a coronavirus ban on large gatherings, thousands of mainly young people converged on Bangkok's Democracy Monument late Saturday to demand the government's resignation.

Protesters allege freedoms have been disappearing under former army chief turned prime minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha, who came to power in a coup in 2014. Opposition to his military-stacked administration has been growing in recent months, and the worsening state of the pandemic-hit economy has only added to public anger.

"How can we be OK with the lack of democracy like this?" student activist Tattep Ruangprapaikit asked the crowd.

Read more: Opinion: Thailand has become #Juntaland

Police attempt to hold back protesters from entering the Democracy Monument to hold an anti-government demonstration in Bangkok(Getty Images/AFP/A. Jones)

Police tried to hold protesters back from the Democracy Monument

Biggest protest in years

Organizers of Saturday's rally — one of the largest street demonstrations since Thailand's coup six years ago — are demanding the dissolution of Parliament and an end to the harassment of government critics. They also want an overhaul of the military-drafted constitution, which they say cleared the way for Prayuth's Palang Pracharat party to claim victory in 2019 elections.

Earlier this year, a Thai court disbanded the country's second-largest opposition party, allowing Prayuth's conservative coalition to further tighten its grip on power.

"The government doesn't care about us, so either we come out or we lose anyway," 18-year-old protester Sang told the AFP news agency. "The laws protect the rich and leave the people with nothing."

Some demonstrators held up signs calling for the scrapping of Thailand's royal defamation law, which punishes criticism of the monarchy with up to 15 years in prison.

Read more: Thailand: Pro-democracy activists mark Siamese revolution anniversary

Absolute royal rule ended in a 1932 revolution when Thailand became a constitutional monarchy, but analysts say the country risks sliding back in that direction under King Vajiralongkorn, who took over the throne from his father in 2016.

nm/sms (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Watch video 03:34

Thanathorn: "The anger of the people is tangible"

DW recommends

Opinion: Thailand's democratic dictatorship

Although Thailand's military junta has now been formally elected into office, its hold on power shows that the country's politics are a tangled hybrid of democracy and authoritarianism, says Pravit Rojanaphruk. (06.06.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Thailand: Coronavirus and the collapse of tourism  

Advertisement