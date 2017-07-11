 Thai protesters defy emergency law to call for reforms | News | DW | 15.10.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Thai protesters defy emergency law to call for reforms

Pro-democracy protesters in Thailand have ignored a government ban on demonstrations to call for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to stand down and new limits on the power of the monarchy.

Thailand Bangkok (Jorge Silva/Reuters)

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in Thailand on Thursday in a defiance of a crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations.

Authorities had announced a decree banning protests, but as many as 10,000 demonstrators gathered in the capital, Bangkok.

The protesters cheered and chanted, dispersing peacefully long after a 6 p.m. curfew had expired.

"I'm not afraid. Emergency or not. I have no freedom," said 26-year-old illustrator Thanatpohn Dejkunchorn, who left work early to attend the protest with friends. "I want freedom to exist in this country. I want it to be free from this vicious cycle."

They called for jailed rights activists to be released; police have been rounding up leading opposition figures taking part in the demonstrations. As many as 40 of them have been arrested over the past week.

Read more: The struggle continues for Thailand's opposition

A Thai protester shows the three-finger salute

Pro-democracy protesters have been giving the three-finger salute in a show of defiance

Emergency measures come into force

The government announced the emergency measures on Thursday morning, which gave riot police the power to disperse hundreds of protesters who camped overnight outside the prime minister's office.

Since July, the youth-led protest movement has been pushing for an overhaul of the government, a new constitution and an end to harassment of government critics.

Their initial demands focused on calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former army chief who seized power in a 2014 coup.

He was returned as premier in controversial elections last year. Activists say he manipulated the vote to ensure the military stayed in control — a charge he denies.

A man walks down a street

Riot police were deployed to Bangkok to arrest those breaching the decree, which forbids public gatherings of more than five people

Protesters target monarchy 

But now the protest movement has expanded its aims to seek limits on the powers of the king.

The calls for royal reforms are particularly sensitive in Thailand. Criticism of the monarchy is punishable by long prison sentences.

The latest demonstrations are the first to take place while King Maha Vajiralongkorn is in Thailand.

The Thai monarch spends most of his time abroad, with a significant part of it in Germany.

Officials at the Royal Palace have declined all comment on the protesters or their demands.

"The measures were necessary to ensure peace and order," government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said in a statement.

Watch video 02:14

Thai government moves to stop swelling protests

jf/nm (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Thailand's largest pro-democracy rally in years draws 10,000

Demonstrators are demanding Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who took power in a military coup in 2014, speeds up reforms. The protest movement, which erupted almost a month ago, is gathering momentum.  

Advertisement