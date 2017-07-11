Thai prime minister found not guilty of conflict of interest

Thailand's highest court on Wednesday ruled that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha was not guilty of breaching ethics rules in the constitution, meaning he can stay in power.

The case in the Constitutional Court was filed by opposition lawmakers, who claimed Prayuth had broken the law by continuing to stay in military housing after leaving the army in 2014.

But in handing down the acquittal, the nine-judge panel said it agreed with the army's explanation that retired senior officials are entitled to stay in army housing in recognition of their service.

Prayuth, a former military commander who came to power in a 2014 coup, has also previously argued that he needs to stay at the army house for security reasons.

Read more: Thai protesters face charges of insulting monarchy

Watch video 02:48 Share Protest in Thailand ongoing Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3lp9E Thai king is a headache for Germany

Protests show no sign of letting up

The opposition's legal challenge pointed to constitutional articles on conflict of interest that prevent government ministers from receiving special benefits from state agencies or enterprises. Ministers found guilty of violating these standards can be thrown out of office.

Wednesday's court decision came after months of student-led pro-democracy protests demanding Prayuth's removal. Even before the court decision was handed down, demonstrators began to gather in Bangkok to respond to the verdict.

Besides Prayuth's resignation, the demonstrators are also calling for an overhaul of the country's army-penned constitution and reform of the monarchy.

'Foregone conclusion'

In Thailand, the court system, like the military, is considered a pillar of the royalist establishment. Chulalongkorn University political scientist Thitinan Pongsudhirak told the AFP news agency that the judges' verdict came as little surprise.

"Anyone who's followed Thai politics for the past 15 years will think it's a foregone conclusion ... because the constitutional court has been so politicized since 2006 that it does not engender public trust," he said.

Read more: Thailand pro-democracy protesters resilient amid violent crackdown

Court rulings have ousted three Thai prime ministers in the past 12 years. In each instance, the politicians were associated with former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was ousted in a 2006 coup after being accused of corruption and disrespecting the monarchy.

Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression Rubber duck: A new symbol of democracy Rubber ducks have emerged as the new symbol of the pro-democracy movement. The large inflatable toys were initially used to mock authorities who sealed off the parliament building, which is situated on a river bank in the capital, Bangkok. When water cannons pummeled the peaceful crowds, protesters used the ducks as improvised shields.

Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression Three-finger 'Hunger Games' salute The three-finger salute from the dystopian film series "The Hunger Games" has become a common sight at protests. The gesture of resistance first emerged in 2014 as a form of silent defiance against the military regime led by Prayuth Chan-ocha, who seized power in a coup. Pop culture references have helped demonstrators attract attention from both domestic and international communities.

Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression 'Dinosaur-like' mentality During a rally, a group of activists, known as the "Bad Students," dubbed the government "dinosaurs" for their outdated mindset. The activists said they see themselves as "meteorites" that push government officials into extinction if they refuse to change. The "Bad Students" are also demanding an overhaul of Thailand's lackluster education system.

Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression Harry Potter-themed protest Until recently, the monarchy was considered a taboo topic. Thailand's lese majeste laws makes "disrespect" against the monarchy a crime. Protesters staged a Harry Potter-themed rally in August to break the taboo. In J.K. Rowling's magical world, the powerful Lord Voldemort is referred to as "You Know Who" or "He Who Must Not Be Named." The protest was a clear jab at King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression Sending letters to the king Monarchical reform is by far the most contentious of the movement's demands. In November, demonstrators marched to the royal palace to deliver handwritten letters to the king. When asked what he thought about the protesters, King Maha Vajiralongkorn simply said: "We love them all the same" and described Thailand as a land of compromise.

Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression Painting buildings Many demonstrators are frustrated at the disproportionate use of force and are marching peacefully to demand justice and an end to violence. So far, six people have suffered gunshot wounds and more than 50 people have been seriously injured. After a violent clash between anti-government protesters, protesters marched to the police headquarters the following day to tag the building with paint.

Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression Gender equality and LGBT+ rights The pro-democracy movement has drawn protesters from a wide-range of interest groups. The movement has also come to embody Thailand's diversity, with thousands of people joining in protests to push for gender equality and LGBT+ rights.

Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression Outwitting authorities Protesters change rally venues at short notice as a popular tactic to confuse police. Authorities on Wednesday stacked shipping containers and set up razor wires in central Bangkok to cordon off the Crown Property Bureau from protesters. But protesters announced a last-minute shift to the Siam Commercial Bank’s headquarters. The king is the largest shareholder of the bank. Author: Emmy Sasipornkarn



nm/sms (Reuters, AFP, AP)