Thai police arrest suspect over death of Swiss woman

The 57-year-old Swiss tourist was found covered by a sheet near a waterfall on the island of Phuket. After launching an extensive investigation, authorities have now detained a suspect.
Thai police detained a suspect who they say was involved in the death of a Swiss woman, authorities said Saturday.
The 57-year-old woman, identified as Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf, had been visiting Phuket as a tourist when her body was discovered this week in a secluded part of the island.
Police told reporters on Saturday there had been a breakthrough in the case and that a suspect was arrested.
"In Phuket, we have good news. It's finished," police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk said.
While authorities did not immediately share further details, Thai media reported that the suspect is a 27-year-old man who is a Thai resident of Phuket.
Authorities will hold a press conference on Sunday to reveal further information about the investigation.
Sauvain-Weisskopf's body was found on Thursday, located near a waterfall in an area near the hotel where she was staying.
She was reportedly found partially clothed and covered with a black plastic sheet. Police said on Friday there were indications she'd died of unnatural causes.
Swiss media reported that the 57-year-old was a member of Switzerland's diplomatic service.
Sauvain-Weisskop traveled to Thailand on July 13, coming under the country's "Phuket Sandbox program" which allows for fully-vaccinated tourists to visit.
Under the program, which seeks to boost Phuket's coronavirus-hit tourism sector, visitors are not obligated to quarantine, but must spend at least two weeks on Phuket.
According to dpa, Sauvain-Weisskopf spent two weeks in Phuket before traveling to Krabi island. She then returned to Phuket where she was later found dead.
rs/csb (AP, dpa, Reuters)
