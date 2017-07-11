 Thai police arrest suspect over death of Swiss woman | News | DW | 07.08.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Thai police arrest suspect over death of Swiss woman

The 57-year-old Swiss tourist was found covered by a sheet near a waterfall on the island of Phuket. After launching an extensive investigation, authorities have now detained a suspect.

Police tape cordons off the area near a waterfall where a woman was found dead on the Thai island of Phuket

Police suspected foul play after the body was found partially covered with a black sheet

Thai police detained a suspect who they say was involved in the death of a Swiss woman, authorities said Saturday.

The 57-year-old woman, identified as Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf, had been visiting Phuket as a tourist when her body was discovered this week in a secluded part of the island.

What did police say?

Police told reporters on Saturday there had been a breakthrough in the case and that a suspect was arrested.

"In Phuket, we have good news. It's finished," police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk said.

While authorities did not immediately share further details, Thai media reported that the suspect is a 27-year-old man who is a Thai resident of Phuket.

Authorities will hold a press conference on Sunday to reveal further information about the investigation.

Flowers tied with white ribbon are placed next to a sign at the site where a woman's body was found on the Thai island of Phuket

Flowers lay at a makeshift memorial near where the woman was discovered

What do we know about the victim?

Sauvain-Weisskopf's body was found on Thursday, located near a waterfall in an area near the hotel where she was staying.

She was reportedly found partially clothed and covered with a black plastic sheet. Police said on Friday there were indications she'd died of unnatural causes.

Swiss media reported that the 57-year-old was a member of Switzerland's diplomatic service.

Sauvain-Weisskop traveled to Thailand on July 13, coming under the country's "Phuket Sandbox program" which allows for fully-vaccinated tourists to visit.

Under the program, which seeks to boost Phuket's coronavirus-hit tourism sector, visitors are not obligated to quarantine, but must spend at least two weeks on Phuket.

According to dpa, Sauvain-Weisskopf spent two weeks in Phuket before traveling to Krabi island. She then returned to Phuket where she was later found dead.

Watch video 01:59

Anger grows in Thailand's crippled tourism sector

rs/csb (AP, dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Thailand: Saving a beach paradise from mass tourism

Thai authorities want to cap the number of tourists at Maya Bay to rescue its stressed marine ecosystem. The iconic cove from "The Beach" had to be sealed off to the public after almost all its coral was destroyed.  

Life after the tourist trade for Thailand's elephants

Most of Thailand's elephants live in captivity, offering rides and photo ops to tourists. But with the industry hit by the pandemic, some are now settling into a new life on a Chiang Mai nature reserve.  

Advertisement