 Thai parliament elects Prayuth Chan-ocha as prime minister | News | DW | 05.06.2019

News

Thai parliament elects Prayuth Chan-ocha as prime minister

The vote keeps Prayuth Chan-ocha in power, five years after he ousted an elected government in a military coup. The opposition complained of voting irregularities in the March 24 elections.

Prayuth Chan-ocha

Both houses of Thailand's parliament on Wednesday elected Prayuth Chan-o-cha as the country's next prime minister.

Prayuth comfortably reached the 375-vote threshold, with the vote ongoing. 

The vote officially restored civilian rule in Thailand after more than five years under the junta leader. The 65-year-old retired general, who was nominated by a military-backed coalition led by the Palang Pracharath party, was largely expected to keep his post under a new political system introduced by the military junta, which critics say is meant to prolong the military dominance in Thai politics.

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the leader of Thailand's progressive Future Forward Party, was Prayuth's sole opponent and represented an alliance of anti-military parties.

Read more: Thai opposition leader says he faces sedition charges

The parliamentary vote for prime minister came 10 weeks after the Southeast Asian country held a general election, which the opposition parties say was heavily rigged in favor of the pro-army parties.

Support for Prayuth

The Palang Pracharath party won the second-highest number of seats in the House of Representatives in the March 24 general election. But a number of smaller parties and lawmakers pledged support to Prayuth for premiership.

"He (Prayuth) is patient and has sacrificed himself so much for the country," Koranis Ngamsukonrattana, a Palang Pracharath member of parliament, said during the Wednesday debate. "He's the savior who came when all hope was lost."

Watch video 03:08

Thailand’s young people lack trust in politics

Prayuth's bid for power received a major boost on Tuesday when the Democratic Party — Thailand's oldest party —  agreed to join the Palang Pracharath-led coalition. In protest at the decision, former Democratic Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva resigned from parliament.  "We have seen abuse of state power… The (junta's) extension of power is not just rhetoric, it is reality," Abhisit said on Wednesday.

Read more: Thai king strips former PM Thaksin Shinawatra of royal honors

Minority government?

The Palang Pracharath-led coalition faced opposition from the Democratic Front, which was backed by seven anti-military parties, including Pheu Thai, which headed the government ousted in the 2014 military coup.

The alliance announced the Future Forward Party's Thanathorn as its nominee for prime minister. In April, the government charged the charismatic leader of the newly formed party with sedition. Thanathorn rejected the charges, calling them politically motivated.

According to observers, if incumbent Prime Minister Prayuth is re-elected with only minority support, it would lead to a political blockade, in which case the military could regain control as the administrative authority and continue to govern until the next elections. Experts also say that military generals are pulling too many stings, controlling the election commission and influencing court decisions — making it even less likely that the opposition will take power.

Read more: Thailand election highlights a divided society

  • Thaksin Shinawatra (picture alliance/AP Photo)

    Yingluck sentencing: The downfall of Thailand's Shinawatra family

    A Thai political dynasty with rural support

    Yingluck's brother, Thaksin Shinawatra is a wealthy businessman and former PM of Thailand. As founder of the Pheu Thai party, he was popular among rural poor, but unpopular among rich elite. In 2006, Thaskin was accused of fraud and ousted in a military coup. He fled Thailand in 2008 and faces two years in jail if he returns. Shinawatra-affiliated parties have won every Thai election since 2001.

  • Thailand Wahlen Puea Thai Yingluck Shinawatra Rothemden Flash-Galerie (dapd)

    Yingluck sentencing: The downfall of Thailand's Shinawatra family

    Yingluck's rise into politics

    As successor to her brother, Yingluck Shinawatra was elected as PM of Thailand in 2011. She enjoyed the popularity of Taskin's base but was also targeted by his opponents, who accused her of being a political proxy for her exiled brother. Before she was elected as Thailand's first female PM, she had never held a political position or government post.

  • Thailand Reisernte (Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images)

    Yingluck sentencing: The downfall of Thailand's Shinawatra family

    The rice scandal

    Yingluck's flagship policy, which helped her win the 2011 election, was a rice subsidy program aimed at her base where the government paid poor farmers 50 percent more for rice with the intention of providing a minimum wage. The plan backfired with regional competitors undercutting Thai rice exports, resulting in huge stockpiles and alleged losses to the state of $17 billion (14.25 billion euros).

  • Bangkok Protest 29.03.2014 (Reuters)

    Yingluck sentencing: The downfall of Thailand's Shinawatra family

    Yingluck thrown out of office

    In May 2014, Yingluck was ousted from office by the Thai constitutional court after it ruled she had abused power in transferring a senior aide to another position. This was combined with months of public protest against a proposed amnesty bill for those involved in violent protests after her brother was forced from power. The Thai military took power and they continue to rule the country.

  • Thailand Bangkok Demonstration Rothemden (AP)

    Yingluck sentencing: The downfall of Thailand's Shinawatra family

    Yingluck's supporters wear red

    The "red shirt" protesters, who are loyal to the Shinawatra family, oppose Thailand's elite, royalist class backed by the military. Yingluck's supporters see the moves against her as an attempt to finally oust the family from power and eliminate its political influence in Thailand.

  • Thailand Demonstration Gelbhemden Anhänger König Bhumibol Adulyadej (picture-alliance/dpa/N. Sangnak)

    Yingluck sentencing: The downfall of Thailand's Shinawatra family

    The royal loyalists in yellow

    Loyalists to the Thai royal family, ruling elite and military are known as "yellow shirts." They say that the Shinawatras abuse their power for their own gain and accuse them of creating populist policies to attract the poor electoral majority in Thai society. They consider this a threat to the traditional ruling class. Multiple clashes between reds and yellows have resulted in dozens of deaths.

  • Thailand Prozess Yingluck Shinawatra (Getty Images/AFP/L. Suwanrumpha)

    Yingluck sentencing: The downfall of Thailand's Shinawatra family

    Yingluck follows her brother into exile

    In 2015, Yingluck was charged with criminal negligence and dereliction for her role in the failed rice subsidy scheme. She was also impeached for the same charges, and not allowed to participate in Thai politics for five years. She fled Thailand in August 2017, before a ruling on her case was to be announced. In September 2017, she was sentenced, in absentia, to five years in jail.

  • Thailand Anti Regierung Protest Demonstranten (Reuters)

    Yingluck sentencing: The downfall of Thailand's Shinawatra family

    Thailand's uncertain future

    Thai politics has been dominated for over a decade by a power struggle between the traditional elite and the Shinawatra family. Political scientist Wolfram Schaffar told DW that the goal of pursuing the Shinawatras has been to "weaken elements of direct democracy." Other experts say that Yingluck's exile leaves Thailand without an opposition figure and allows the military to rule indefinitely.

    Author: Wesley Rahn


shs/rt  (AFP, AP)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Yingluck sentencing: The downfall of Thailand's Shinawatra family

Former Thai PM Yingluck Shinawatra has been sentenced to five years in jail. DW looks back at the scandal that toppled Thailand's most influential political family and raised questions about the future of Thai democracy. (27.09.2017)  

