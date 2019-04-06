Thai parliament elects Prayuth Chan-ocha as prime minister

The vote keeps Prayuth Chan-ocha in power, five years after he ousted an elected government in a military coup. The opposition complained of voting irregularities in the March 24 elections.
Both houses of Thailand's parliament on Wednesday elected Prayuth Chan-o-cha as the country's next prime minister.
Prayuth comfortably reached the 375-vote threshold, with the vote ongoing.
The vote officially restored civilian rule in Thailand after more than five years under the junta leader. The 65-year-old retired general, who was nominated by a military-backed coalition led by the Palang Pracharath party, was largely expected to keep his post under a new political system introduced by the military junta, which critics say is meant to prolong the military dominance in Thai politics.
Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the leader of Thailand's progressive Future Forward Party, was Prayuth's sole opponent and represented an alliance of anti-military parties.
Read more: Thai opposition leader says he faces sedition charges
The parliamentary vote for prime minister came 10 weeks after the Southeast Asian country held a general election, which the opposition parties say was heavily rigged in favor of the pro-army parties.
Support for Prayuth
The Palang Pracharath party won the second-highest number of seats in the House of Representatives in the March 24 general election. But a number of smaller parties and lawmakers pledged support to Prayuth for premiership.
"He (Prayuth) is patient and has sacrificed himself so much for the country," Koranis Ngamsukonrattana, a Palang Pracharath member of parliament, said during the Wednesday debate. "He's the savior who came when all hope was lost."
Prayuth's bid for power received a major boost on Tuesday when the Democratic Party — Thailand's oldest party — agreed to join the Palang Pracharath-led coalition. In protest at the decision, former Democratic Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva resigned from parliament. "We have seen abuse of state power… The (junta's) extension of power is not just rhetoric, it is reality," Abhisit said on Wednesday.
Read more: Thai king strips former PM Thaksin Shinawatra of royal honors
Minority government?
The Palang Pracharath-led coalition faced opposition from the Democratic Front, which was backed by seven anti-military parties, including Pheu Thai, which headed the government ousted in the 2014 military coup.
The alliance announced the Future Forward Party's Thanathorn as its nominee for prime minister. In April, the government charged the charismatic leader of the newly formed party with sedition. Thanathorn rejected the charges, calling them politically motivated.
According to observers, if incumbent Prime Minister Prayuth is re-elected with only minority support, it would lead to a political blockade, in which case the military could regain control as the administrative authority and continue to govern until the next elections. Experts also say that military generals are pulling too many stings, controlling the election commission and influencing court decisions — making it even less likely that the opposition will take power.
Read more: Thailand election highlights a divided society
shs/rt (AFP, AP)
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The leader of a new political party that gained prominence in Thailand's election last month has been charged with sedition. Thanathorn is part of the opposition alliance trying to unseat the military junta. (06.04.2019)
An orderly transition from military junta to elected opposition is looking less likely: Though authorities say discrepancies were due to a software error, no clear result is in sight. Julian Küng reports from Bangkok. (30.03.2019)
King Maha Vajiralongkorn's order came just days after a contentious election that pitted pro-Thaksin parties against those supported by the military. Thaksin Shinawatra was ousted in a military coup in 2006. (30.03.2019)
Thailand's main opposition Pheu Thai party claims the alliance has won enough seats to try and form a government. The announcement comes amid a delay in unofficial results and allegations of voting irregularities. (27.03.2019)