Thai lawmakers legalize same-sex marriage

Nita Blake-Persen | Halida Abbaro
June 18, 2024

Thailand's LGBTQ+ community celebrates the passing of the marriage equality bill. The legislation now needs to be signed into law by the king. Thailand will be the third Asian country allowing same-sex couples to marry, after Taiwan and Nepal.

DW meets five LGBTQ+ rights activists from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Taiwan.

Fighting for LGBTQ+ rights across Asia

DW meets five LGBTQ+ rights activists from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Taiwan.
EqualityOctober 4, 202313:54 min

A cultural preference for sons in Kyrgyzstan

The high number of gender-selective abortions in Kyrgyzstan reflects societal pressure to bear sons.
EqualityJuly 23, 202104:17 min
Davos: Business pressed to do more for women

Executive Director of the UN's Population Fund: Business has responsibility on women's rights.
EqualityJanuary 18, 202307:31 min
DW Eco India Sendung l Darjeeling Express

London restaurant owner only hires women

The Darjeeling Express empowers women immigrants in London's restaurant industry.
EqualityDecember 23, 202104:34 min
UN High Commissioner: “We need to be feminists now”

UN human rights chief: 'We need to be feminists now'

The UN human rights commissioner talks about sexism and why she's not proud of always having been "the first."
EqualitySeptember 28, 202115:19 min
