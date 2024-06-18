Thai lawmakers legalize same-sex marriage

EqualityThailandThai lawmakers legalize same-sex marriageTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoEqualityThailandNita Blake-Persen | Halida Abbaro06/18/2024June 18, 2024Thailand's LGBTQ+ community celebrates the passing of the marriage equality bill. The legislation now needs to be signed into law by the king. Thailand will be the third Asian country allowing same-sex couples to marry, after Taiwan and Nepal.https://p.dw.com/p/4hDcgAdvertisement