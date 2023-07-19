Thai court suspends PM candidate Pita ahead of vote

Thailand's Constitutional Court will temporarily suspend Pita as it hears a case regarding his stake in a now-defunct media company. The announcement came as lawmakers were about to vote for a new prime minister.

Thailand's Constitutional Court on Wednesday temporarily suspended PM candidate Pita Limjaroenrat from his parliamentary duties, as it considers an electoral crimes case against him.

What did the court say?

In a majority vote, the court said it would consider an Election Committee petition which would disqualify Pita's status as MP. In the meantime, the judicial body said Pita "must suspend his role from July 19, until the constitutional court has made the decision."

The case against Pita revolves around his stake in a now-defunct media company. According to the Thai constitution, lawmakers are prohibited from owning stock in media outlets.

Pita, who comes from wealth, has said his stake in the company was inherited from his father.

The move comes as the Thai parliament on Wednesday convenes to vote for a new PM. Pita's social democratic Move Forward party came out the strongest in the May 14 general election, having won 151 seats.

Pita will still be able to seek the premiership, but he must vacate the lower house of parliament and will not be allowed to vote.

Harvard-educated Pita faces an uphill battle as Thailand's conservative elite reject his party's economic reforms and promises to amend royal defamation laws.

