Thai court dissolves pro-democracy party over illegal loan

Thailand's Constitutional Court on Friday dissolved the opposition Future Forward party and banned 16 of its leaders from politics for 10 years.

The court ruled the pro-democracy party had broken electoral law by taking an illegal 191.2 million baht ($6 million, €5.5 million) loan from its founder Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit.

Future Forward was a surprise force in Thailand's 2019 general election, coming in third. It currently holds 76 seats in Thailand's House of Representatives.

The party has been seen as an interloper by Thailand's government and conservatives, due to its reformist positions and popularity. In January this year, the party had been acquitted of attempting to overthrow the monarchy.

