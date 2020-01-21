 Thai court dissolves pro-democracy party over illegal loan | News | DW | 21.02.2020

News

Thai court dissolves pro-democracy party over illegal loan

The leaders of the opposition Future Forward party have been banned from politics for 10 years after the Consitutional Court dissolved the party over a $6 million loan from the founder.

Thailand's Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit talks to his supporters

Thailand's Constitutional Court on Friday dissolved the opposition Future Forward party and banned 16 of its leaders from politics for 10 years.

The court ruled the pro-democracy party had broken electoral law by taking an illegal 191.2 million baht ($6 million, €5.5 million) loan from its founder Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit.

Future Forward  was a surprise force in Thailand's 2019 general election, coming in third. It currently holds 76 seats in  Thailand's House of Representatives.

The party has been seen as an interloper by Thailand's government and conservatives, due to its reformist positions and popularity. In January this year, the party had been acquitted of attempting to overthrow the monarchy.

 

.

Watch video 02:55

4K protest run in Thailand highlights popular discontent

more to come... 

