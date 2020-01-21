Thai court dissolves pro-democracy party over illegal loan

Thailand's Consitutional Court on Friday dissolved the opposition Future Forward party and banned 16 of its leaders from politics for 10 years.

The court ruled the pro-democracy party had broken electoral law by taking an illegal 191.2 million baht ($6 million, €5.5 million) loan from its founder Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit.

In January this year, the party had been acquitted of attempting to overthrow the monarchy.

