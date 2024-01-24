  1. Skip to content
Thai court clears Pita of violating election law

Andrew Shale
January 24, 2024

Thailand's top court has ruled that the former head of the progressive Move Forward Party had not violated the country's election laws. Pita Limjaroenrat led his party to victory in the 2023 elections but was blocked from becoming prime minister.

