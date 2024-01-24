Thai court clears Pita of violating election law

Rule of LawThailandThai court clears Pita of violating election law To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoRule of LawThailandAndrew Shale01/24/2024January 24, 2024Thailand's top court has ruled that the former head of the progressive Move Forward Party had not violated the country's election laws. Pita Limjaroenrat led his party to victory in the 2023 elections but was blocked from becoming prime minister.https://p.dw.com/p/4bc8gAdvertisement