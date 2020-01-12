Thai court acquits opposition party of opposing monarchy

Thailand's Constitutional Court on Tuesday found the opposition Future Forward Party not guilty of seeking to overthrow the monarchy.

However, the party could still be banned under another pending charge of breaking election laws.

What is the Future Foward Party?

The progressive party was formed in 2018 on a platform calling for an end to the military's influence on Thai politics. It came third in national elections last year, winning 6.2 million votes from a mainly younger electorate.

