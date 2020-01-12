 Thai court acquits opposition party of opposing monarchy | News | DW | 21.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Thai court acquits opposition party of opposing monarchy

The ruling means major Thai opposition Future Forward Party will not be banned on charges of sedition. However, the party still faces several more legal challenges that could yet see it dissolved.

HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun proceeds to the Temple of the Emerald Buddha in Bangkok

Thailand's Constitutional Court on Tuesday found the opposition Future Forward Party not guilty of seeking to overthrow the monarchy.

Future Forward Party, led by Thanathon Juangroongruangkrit, showed no intention of committing the offense, ruled the court.

However, the party could still be banned under another pending charge of breaking election laws. 

The court did find that the party should revise the wording in its constitution so it clearly states it does not oppose the constitutional monarchy.

"This should not have been a case in the first place. I would like to stress that neither Thanathorn, myself, nor the party, want to undermine the constitutional monarchy," said Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, the party's secretary-general.

Lawyer alleged Future Forward violated the constitution

The case was brought by lawyer Natthaporn Toprayoon who charged the leaders of the party in July 2019 with violating section 49 of the constitution. This section forbids actions seeking to overthrow the constitutional monarchy.

He also charged that the party had links to the Illuminati due to a symbol in its logo.

"I have no intention of wanting to see the party disbanded," said Natthaporn before the court ruling.

"I want people to recognize that we are all Thais and we should protect the monarchy because we are able to live today because of the monarchy" he added.

Read more: Opinion: Thailand's democratic dictatorship

What is the Future Foward Party?

The progressive party was formed in 2018 on a platform calling for an end to the military's influence on Thai politics, including seeking to reform the constitution which was drafted after a military coup in 2014. Future Forward came third in national elections last year, winning 6.2 million votes from a mainly younger electorate.

Its leader, the auto-parts billionaire Thanathorn Juangroongruangkrit is facing a number of allegations, including that Future Forward Party accepted loans from Thanathorn, breaking electoral laws governing party funding.

The Constitutional Court also disqualified Thanathorn from acting as lawmaker last year, ruling he violated a regulation on media ownership.

Read more: Thailand election highlights a divided society

Watch video 03:08

Thailand’s young people lack trust in politics

kmm (Reuters,dpa,AP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Thai opposition leader Thanathorn defiant after losing out in PM vote

In a DW interview, Thai opposition leader Thanathorn says he still hopes to become prime minister in the future despite legal cases that threaten to derail his efforts. Charlotte Chelsom-Pill reports from Bangkok. (11.06.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Thailand’s young people lack trust in politics  

Related content

4K protest run in Thailand highlights popular discontent 12.01.2020

In Thailand's capital of Bangkok, thousands took part in a four-kilometer race to show their discontent with the government. The event, dubbed the "Run against Dictatorship," is in response to a move by authorities to ban the opposition Future Forward party.

Symbolbild Hacker schreibt auf Tastatur

Thailand: HRW slams oppressive media laws 14.01.2020

Thais are facing increasingly fewer freedoms of expression, according to the Human Rights Watch World Report. 2019 saw a rise in applications of SLAPP suits, defamation charges and other efforts to quash dissent.

Thailand Bangkok Protestlauf run against dictatorship

The struggle continues for Thailand's opposition 13.01.2020

Rumblings of discontent against Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha are growing louder less than a year after a disputed election saw the junta chief return as head of government. His critics are now getting creative.

Advertisement