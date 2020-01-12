Thai court acquits opposition party of opposing monarchy

Thailand's Constitutional Court on Tuesday found the opposition Future Forward Party not guilty of seeking to overthrow the monarchy.

Future Forward Party showed no intention of committing the offense, ruled the court.

However, the party could still be banned under another pending charge of breaking election laws.

The case was brought by lawyer Natthaporn Toprayoon who charged the leaders of the party in July 2019 with violating section 49 of the constitution. This section forbids actions seeking to overthrow the constitutional monarchy.

Read more: Opinion: Thailand's democratic dictatorship

What is the Future Foward Party?

The progressive party was formed in 2018 on a platform calling for an end to the military's influence on Thai politics. It came third in national elections last year, winning 6.2 million votes from a mainly younger electorate.

Read more: Thailand election highlights a divided society

Watch video 03:08 Share Thailand’s young people Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3G12D Thailand’s young people lack trust in politics

more to come...

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.