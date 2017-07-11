Thai activists denied bail over royal family insults

A court in Thailand on Monday denied bail to three pro-democracy activists who have been charged with insulting the monarchy.

The three activists — Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul, Panupong "Mike" Jadnok and Jatupat "Pai" Boonpattararaksa — were accused of violating royal defamation laws following a rally in the Thai capital last September, a spokesman for the Attorney General said.

Activists vow to fight on

Jatupat posted on Facebook on Monday afternoon that he, Panusaya and Panupong had been remanded in custody.

"Fight on everyone," he wrote.

They were also charged with sedition along with 15 other pro-democracy protesters. The court released the other activists on bail for 350,000 Thai baht ($11,350, €9,570). The sedition charges carry a penalty of up to seven years in prison.

The Thai government is currently trying to quell growing dissatisfaction with the royal family.

Accusations of corruption

Thailand's youth movement has posed the biggest challenge so far to Prime Minister and former coup leader Prayuth Chan-ocha, who protesters say designed the rules of the 2019 election to keep himself in power. Prayuth's government denies any wrongdoing.

Protesters also say the constitution gives the Thai king — Maha Vajiralongkorn — too much power and have called upon the monarch to renounce his royal fortune.

In January, a former civil servant was sentenced to a record prison term of 43 years and six months, for violating the country's lese-majeste law — Thailand's strict legislation on insulting or defaming the monarchy.

jsi/rt (AFP, Reuters, dpa)