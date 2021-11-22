Textiles and the circular economy

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
In the world of fast fashion, trends can change on a daily basis. This results in an enormous amount of waste, which seriously impacts the environment. What are the alternatives?
Just one percent of the 92 million tons of textiles dumped each year end up being recycled. But with a little creativity, you can make magnificent things out of old fabric. One company in eastern Germany is giving discarded clothes a new lease of life.
An Indonesian startup is just one company making an ecofriendly leatherlike material from fungi. There is optimism that plant-based textiles could make the fashion industry more sustainable.