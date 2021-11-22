Textiles and the circular economy

Germany: Refashioning discarded fabric

Just one percent of the 92 million tons of textiles dumped each year end up being recycled. But with a little creativity, you can make magnificent things out of old fabric. One company in eastern Germany is giving discarded clothes a new lease of life.

Can mushrooms provide a vegan, green alternative to animal leather?

An Indonesian startup is just one company making an ecofriendly leatherlike material from fungi. There is optimism that plant-based textiles could make the fashion industry more sustainable.