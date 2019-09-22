Texas youths killed in 'ambush' at rap video shoot

At least two people were killed and seven more injured in a drive-by shooting north of Houston, US authorities confirmed on Saturday. The incident took place while they were recording a music video.

All of the causalities appeared to be young Hispanics, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez was quoted as saying by Time magazine.

"We know it was a rap video that was being filmed out here but, beyond that, we don't know who the performers or who was involved in it, just that there was a large group out there," he said.

The attack took place at a parking lot north of Houston

The group was gathered at a parking lot in a residential area "when, all of a sudden, basically they were ambushed," Gonzalez added.

"A lot of shots were fired," he said.

Gonzales said he cannot rule out the attack was gang-related but, said the authorities still had no information on the motive or the suspects, according to the AP news agency. The authorities have asked any witnesses to come forward.

