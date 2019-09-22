 Texas youths killed in ′ambush′ at rap video shoot | News | DW | 28.12.2019

News

Texas youths killed in 'ambush' at rap video shoot

A group of people was attacked near Houston while shooting a music video at a parking lot. Authorities said that a "lot of shots were fired" in the deadly attack, and asked any witnesses to come forward.

Bullet hole after Texas attack (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Houston Chronicle/M. Philip)

At least two people were killed and seven more injured in a drive-by shooting north of Houston, US authorities confirmed on Saturday. The incident took place while they were recording a music video.

All of the causalities appeared to be young Hispanics, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez was quoted as saying by Time magazine.

"We know it was a rap video that was being filmed out here but, beyond that, we don't know who the performers or who was involved in it, just that there was a large group out there," he said.

Houston crime scene (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Houston Chronicle/M. Philip)

The attack took place at a parking lot north of Houston

The group was gathered at a parking lot in a residential area "when, all of a sudden, basically they were ambushed," Gonzalez added.

"A lot of shots were fired," he said.

Gonzales said he cannot rule out the attack was gang-related but, said the authorities still had no information on the motive or the suspects, according to the AP news agency. The authorities have asked any witnesses to come forward.

WWW links

