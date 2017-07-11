Texas shooting: Gunman sent Facebook messages about school attack

Texas Governor Greg Abbott told a press briefing on Wednesday that officials had "no meaningful forewarning" of the shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead at Uvalde elementary school.

However, he revealed that the gunman said in separate Facebook posts 30 minutes before the rampage that he had "shot his grandmother," and was going to "shoot up an elementary school."

A Facebook spokesman said the posts "were private one-to-one text messages that were discovered after the terrible tragedy occurred."

At one point during Abbott's briefing, the Republican governor was heckled over his gun control stance by a rival Democrat.

Beto O'Rourke, who sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 and is now challenging Abbott for his job in upcoming elections, shouted: "You are doing nothing, you are offering us nothing."

"You said this is not predictable. This is totally predictable," O'Rourke said, adding: "This is on you."

O'Rourke interrupted the news conference to confront Abbott for loosening, rather than restricting, the state's gun laws

A voice from the podium with Abbott yelled in response: "Sir, you are out of line" and referred to O'Rourke with an expletive.

O'Rourke responded as he was being shepherded out, turned around, and pointed his finger saying: "This is on you until you choose to do something different. This will continue to happen. Somebody needs to stand up for the children of this state or they will continue to be killed just like they were killed in Uvalde yesterday."

At the news conference, Abbott said that stricter gun laws aren't a "real solution."

Debate on gun control

The deadliest school shooting to take place in the United States in a decade has reignited gun law debates.

It took place just days before the National Rifle Association (NRA), the powerful gun lobby in the US, was due to hold its annual meeting in Houston, Texas.

Several prominent Texas Republicans, including Abbott and Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, were scheduled to speak at the conference.

Hours after the shooting, US President Joe Biden called for stricter gun laws in an emotional address, asking, "When in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?"

On Thursday, the Senate is to hold a procedural vote to debate legislation over fighting domestic terrorism that passed the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives after a mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, earlier in May.

Texas has some of the most gun-friendly laws in the US. Pro-gun Texas politicians, mostly from the Republican Party, argue that arming teachers could be a solution to such shootings.

21 victims

The victims of Tuesday's shooting were 19 children and two teachers.

The school was holding a series of themed days as part of a countdown to the summer holidays. Tuesday's theme was to be "Footloose and Fancy," with students wearing nice outfits.

Among the victims was Amerie Jo Garza, who had just celebrated her 10th birthday earlier this month, according to her family.

Her father Angel Garza had no news of her for hours on Tuesday. "I don't ask for much or hardly even post on here but please it's been 7 hours and I still haven't heard anything on my love," he wrote on Facebook, along with a photo of him hugging his grinning daughter.

He posted again several hours later: "Thank you everyone for the prayers and help trying to find my baby," he said. "My little love is now flying high with the angels above."

What were the circumstances surrounding the shooting?

The gunman used an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle in the bloodshed and blocked the victims in a classroom at Robb Elementary School, authorities said on Wednesday.

Police circled the school, smashing windows in an effort to get children and staff to safety, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Chris Olivarez told US broadcaster CNN.

Officers eventually breached the classroom, killing the gunman, who was shortly after identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos.

Investigators have yet to shed any light on the motive for the attack, which also left 17 people wounded.

Governor Abbott said Ramos, a resident of the small town some 85 miles (135 kilometers) away from San Antonio, had no known criminal history.



Watch video 02:06 Gunman kills 19 children at Texas elementary school

fb, jsi/rt (Reuters, AFP, AP)