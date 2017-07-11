Texas school shooting: At least 2 dead, hospital says

A hospital in the southern US state of Texas reported the death of two people after a shooting at an elementary school.

The shooting took place on Tuesday at the small city of Uvalde.

The Uvalde Memorial Hospital said it received 13 children for treatment.

The condition of the children is unclear, and the hospital did not clarify whether the dead were included in that count.

"UMH received 13 children via ambulance or buses for treatment. Two children have been transferred to San Antonio and one child is pending transfer," Uvalde Memorial Hostpital wrote on Facebook. "Two individuals that arrived at UMH were deceased. No details are available."

Police said the shooter was in custody.

The US has suffered recurring mass-casualty shootings and gun violence. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 19,350 firearm homicides were reported in 2020, up nearly 35% compared to the year before.

This is a developing story and will be updated...

