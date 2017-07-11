Texas, Louisiana brace for Storm Laura as it threatens to reach 110 mph

As the threat of one storm subsided on Monday, another gathered pace, as the US Gulf Coast braced itself for the arrival of Laura as a potentially supercharged Category 3 hurricane with winds in excess of 110 mph (177 kph).

Laura is expected to crash into the US coastal region in the next 48 hours, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), as a storm surge threatens to swamp entire towns.

'If you decide to stay, you're staying on your own'

Numerous urban areas have already begun issuing evacuation orders.

The mayor of Port Arthur, Texas, a town with a population of 54,000 people, some 85 miles (137 kilometers) east of Houston, issued a mandatory evacuation, giving residents until 6 a.m. (11 a.m. GMT) Tuesday to leave. Mayor Thurman Bartie said: "If you decide to stay, you're staying on your own."

Cyclones, typhoons, hurricanes - the power of devastation Social distancing impossible during Cyclone Amphan Residents along Bangladesh's coast are being moved to safety as one of the strongest cyclones in years strikes the region. Millions of people had to be evacuated from low-lying regions along the Bay of Bengal on May 19. But plans are complicated by the coronavirus precautions. Maintaining social distancing is nearly impossible.

Cyclones, typhoons, hurricanes - the power of devastation Typhoon season amid the COVID-19 pandemic On May 14, Typhoon Vongfong slammed the Philippines with strong winds and heavy rains, destroying the city of San Policarpo in the eastern province of Samar. At least five people died and more than 91,000 people were forced to leave their homes. Typhoons are not unusual in the Philippines at this time of year. But the COVID-19 outbreak lockdown measures are exacerbating the situation.

Cyclones, typhoons, hurricanes - the power of devastation Three names - one phenomenon Hurricane, typhoon, and cyclone are actually three names for the same phenomenon. Along the North American coast they are called hurricanes, in East and Southeast Asia they are called typhoons, and near India and Australia they are called cyclones. But despite the different names, they develop in the same way.

Cyclones, typhoons, hurricanes - the power of devastation A cyclone is created Tropical storms develop over oceans when the water temperature is at least 26 degrees Celsius (79 degrees Fahrenheit). As the warm water evaporates and condenses, the air around it heats up and drags cooler air upwards, creating powerful winds.

Cyclones, typhoons, hurricanes - the power of devastation The eye of the storm The Earth's rotation causes the air stream to move around the eye of the storm, which can be up to 50 kilometers wide. This area is nearly completely free of clouds and wind.

Cyclones, typhoons, hurricanes - the power of devastation A storm hits land When a tropical storm hits a coastline, it becomes weaker due to the lack of warm water. In Australia, "Marcia" was soon downgraded to a category one storm, while "Lam" weakened after striking near Brisbane. Masses of water from the sea often cause the worst damage - as seen here in China after Typhoon Nanmadol in August 2011.

Cyclones, typhoons, hurricanes - the power of devastation Chaos ensues Hurricane Sandy was one of the strongest hurricanes ever recorded over the Atlantic Ocean. It caused waves of up to 4 meters high, fires, power outages and broken dykes. Sandy arrived with winds at speeds of more than 145 kilometers per hour. Cuba, New York and New Jersey were particularly affected.

Cyclones, typhoons, hurricanes - the power of devastation Destructive vortex Tornadoes however, are non-tropical whirlwinds that can occur anywhere a storm is brewing. Local temperature differences force warm air upwards and cold air down, and a column of warm air rotates upwards at an increasing velocity. Tornadoes are usually only a maximum of 1 kilometer in diameter.

Cyclones, typhoons, hurricanes - the power of devastation Fastest storms As the warm air rises, it forms a funnel, the main characteristic of a tornado. Inside the funnel, the speed of the air can be tremendous - up to 500 kilometers per hour. Tornadoes are the fastest whirlwind type of weather phenomenon.

Cyclones, typhoons, hurricanes - the power of devastation Trail of destruction A tornado can leave a trail of destruction several kilometers long. In the US Midwest, tornadoes occur several hundred times a year, as dry, cold air from the north hits damp, warm air from the Gulf of Mexico. It's different in other countries - in Germany, for example, tornadoes occasionally occur along the coast. Author: Brigitte Osterath / ew



Several other cities have declared voluntary evacuations.

Lina Hidalgo, the chief executive of Harris County, which includes Houston, urged locals to be vigilant and not "to get cocky" by failing to prepare for all eventualities. "We're leaving no stone unturned with our preparation. Now it is your turn," Hidalgo told reporters.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also urged residents to prepare for the worst, though he said Laura was not expected to cause as much devastation as Hurricane Harvey in 2017, which led to deadly flooding.

Laura claims lives

Still at tropical storm levels for now, Laura grazed just south of Cuba after killing at least 11 people in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, where it knocked down power and caused flooding in both countries.

Locals stand on the banks of the Tet Dlo river after Tropical Storm Laura hit the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Marco made landfall in Louisiana but has begun falling apart, weakening far sooner than expected, easing fears of a back-to-back hurricane scenario .

Marco is now expected to produce nothing more than "gusty winds and heavy rainfall over portions of the Northern Gulf Coast," the NHC said.

jsi/dj (AP, Reuters)